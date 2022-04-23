Browns Nation News And Notes (4/23/22)

It is Saturday, April 23, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had a busy week of offseason workouts.

Next week will be equally busy with the workouts continuing and the NFL Draft happening in Las Vegas beginning on Thursday, April 28.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Johnson Also Known As “Slow Grind” Set To Return

D’Ernest Johnson did not receive an offer from another team which means he will most likely sign his restricted free agent (RFA) tender sheet with the Browns and return for 2022.

RB D’Ernest Johnson did not receive an offer sheet from another team. This means he is likely to sign his tender in Cleveland for the 2022 season #Browns. — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 23, 2022

Welcome back #SlowGrind!

2. Surprising The WARDen

Denzel Ward thought he was being interviewed about his recent contract extension but was instead shown a video compilation of family and friends congratulating him.

It was an emotional experience for Ward who in addition to his on-the-field accomplishments is the Browns’ 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his off-the-field work honoring his late father’s memory in his family’s foundation called Make Them Know Your Name (MKYN).

.@denzelward thought he was sitting down for an interview following the signing of his new contract. Instead, he was surprised with messages and well wishes from those closest to him. pic.twitter.com/LoXbnqHT0J — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 22, 2022

3. NFL Football Will Be Part Of Your Christmas Plans

Christmas Day is on a Sunday this year.

As a result, the NFL is planning an unprecedented three-game schedule for Christmas Day.

It looks like the NFL is going to try and take over Christmas this year: The league is planning a December 25 tripleheader for the first time ever. Wonder how Santa feels about this #Christmas #SantaClaus #NFLSchedule https://t.co/rMBFv3Pjql — John Breech (@johnbreech) April 22, 2022

The participants in those games, along with the rest of the NFL schedule, will be released no later than Thursday, May 12.

4. Mayfield In Oklahoma For Spring Game

Today is the Oklahoma Spring Game and the dedication of Baker Mayfield‘s Heisman statue in the school’s Heisman Park.

On Friday evening, the statue was unveiled.

BREAKING: Oklahoma has unveiled their statue of Baker Mayfield. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/2HNpgda7eq — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 23, 2022

Twitter users rarely agree, but in this case, they did.

No one thinks the statue looks like Mayfield.

Dan Marino, Merril Hoge, Frank Gifford, and actor Charlie Sheen are among the people Twitter thinks the statue actually looks like.

Despite the statue, there were plenty of former players in attendance for last night’s unveiling including former Oklahoma Heisman winners Sam Bradford, Kyler Murray, and Jason White.

