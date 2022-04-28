Browns Nation News And Notes (4/28/22)

It is Thursday, April 28, 2022, which is better known by Cleveland Browns and NFL fans alike as the opening day of the NFL Draft.

Here is the Draft Day edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. NFL Draft Starts Today

Cleveland #Browns GM Andrew Berry told @NathanZegura that they typically have between 100 & 125 draftable players on their board. pic.twitter.com/SFeN88kPw4 — Brad Ward (@WardonSports) April 27, 2022

The Cleveland Browns do not have any first-round draft picks unless there is a draft-day trade-up to get into the first round.

Previously, GM Andrew Berry indicated that was unlikely.

He also told the new Browns radio color commentator, Nathan Zegura, that the Browns draft board has anywhere between 100 and 125 players.

The Browns are slated to have seven picks in total as follows:

Round 2 (Pick 44)

Round 3 (Pick 78)

Round 3 (Pick 99; Resolution JC-2A)

Round 4 (Pick 118)

Round 6 (Pick 202 from Cowboys)

Round 7 (Pick 223 from Lions)

Round 7 (Pick 246 from Bills)

2. Offseason Workouts Continue

The team’s Twitter account released a clip of what’s happening during offseason workouts.

Spoiler alert: there are lots and lots of weights.

The offseason grind 💪 pic.twitter.com/Wvub3bo6Hd — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2022

After watching the clip, Twitter user WRODY (@BrodyAmidon) humorously remarked:

“I see why clowney hasn’t resigned yet.”

3. Why Is There Still A Clowney Watch?

The Jadeveon Clowney saga seems longer and more drawn out than the Baker Mayfield one.

We know Mayfield will get traded though it is not clear when that will happen.

There are so many more unknowns with Clowney.

Where in the heck is my Jadeveon Clowney news, Mr Berry? — Rod BLuhM #D4L (@CLERodB) April 26, 2022

Why isn’t he signed yet?

What is the plan?

We may get an inkling of what the plan is if the Browns draft a defensive end this weekend.

Then, it may be the Chase Winovich, Isaac Rochell, Myles Garrett, and rookie DE roster for 2022.

4. Teller Meets Teller

Here is your Thursday Wyatt Teller appreciation post.

Teller recently approached a man at a bar wearing his jersey.

Best video of the week. Wyatt Teller is a national treasure. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zHFJfIwWXP — Dave @ BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY_dave) April 27, 2022

That man goes by Coach Cab (@Coach_Cab97) on Twitter, and he is a linebacker and offensive line coach at Mills E. Godwin High School in Virginia.

When asked what they talked about, Coach Cab tweeted:

“He truly is the best. Never been so happy to have a walking bear grab my shoulder…He’s a top notch guy, talked about my HS players and a lot of VT [Virginia Tech] and Browns football. It meant the world to me.”

5. Throwback Thursday

Courtesy of @VintageBrowns, we have this old-school photo of Cleveland, Ohio native, and former Browns DE Bob Golic.

Nicknamed “Bad Dawg Golic”, he is the older brother of Mike Golic.

Bob spent 7 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Browns from 1982 to 1988.

He has a daily radio show on WNIR 100.1 in Akron.

Happy Thursday, Browns fans!