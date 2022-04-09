Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/9/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, April 9, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to make moves including re-signing Ronnie Harrison on Friday afternoon.

Yesterday, the team reportedly added a quarterback.

That is our top story on this Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Report: Browns Sign QB To 1 Year Deal

Josh Dobbs has reportedly been signed by the Browns to a one-year deal.

Dobbs agent Mike McCartney shared the news via Twitter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Dobbs in 2017.

He spent two seasons in Pittsburgh, one season in Jacksonville, and the past two seasons in Pittsburgh.

Presumably, he would serve as QB3 for the team in 2022.

NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala shared her thoughts on Dobbs when word of the signing circulated.

As a former NASA intern, Kinkhabwala called him “a real life rocket scientist”.

 

2. Browns Post Hype Video For Special Teams

As the video says, “Jakeem Grant can run!”

No hype is needed because most Browns fans are excited to have a legitimate special teams threat in Jakeem Grant for the first time in a decade.

 

3. Thomas Takes Fishing Trip On Draft Day

The Browns also recently published a throwback to when Browns legend Joe Thomas was drafted in 2007.

Thomas opted to go fishing instead of being present at the draft.

It really did not matter where he was on draft day because Thomas brought his A-game to the Browns throughout his entire career.

 

4. The Original Stiff Arm

Though Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb are the contemporary players who are known for employing the stiff arm to extend a run, check out this footage from the archive of Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders in a college game between Auburn and Florida State.

Both Jackson and Sanders, the only two players to have professional baseball and football careers, are battling on this play until Bo uses the stiff arm to prevail.

Happy Saturday Browns Fans!

 

 

