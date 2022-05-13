Browns Nation News And Notes (5/13/22)

It is Friday, May 13, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are still digesting the Browns 2022 schedule which was released on Thursday night.

Check out my TikTok with general thoughts about the Browns 2022 schedule.

Trash talk has ensued, and tickets have already been purchased according to #Browns Twitter.

#Browns have the best schedule I’ve seen since last year, and then the year before, and the year before that….. — Artist Formerly Known As Whoopty-Hell (@FanoftheLand13) May 13, 2022

Here is the Friday the 13th edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Preseason Schedule Also Released

The Browns also released the three-game preseason schedule on Thursday.

There are one away and two home games with the Jaguars, Eagles, and Bears respectively beginning on August 12.

Our 3️⃣ preseason matchups are set. 🎟 » https://t.co/uckTJuHPxg 📺: '22 Schedule Release | LIVE on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/cVMP8jMI0d — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 13, 2022

2. Browns Sign 7 Draft Picks On The Eve Of Rookie Camp

Though it is somewhat of a formality for rookie draft picks to sign their contracts, it is still a big deal to get them done early so there are no training camp holdouts.

On Thursday, the Browns announced that they signed seven of the nine draft picks.

#Browns have signed CB Martin Emerson Jr., DE Alex Wright, WR David Bell, RB Jerome Ford, WR Mike Woods II, DE Isaiah Thomas and G Dawson Deaton. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 12, 2022

The two remaining draft picks to be signed are Cade York and Perrion Winfrey.

With rookie camp beginning today and running through Sunday, the priority will be to sign York and Winfrey as soon as possible also.

3. Will Joe Haden Retire?

Joe Haden‘s Instagram post led many to wonder if the former Brown (and Steeler) was planning to announce his retirement.

Joe Haden on Instagram….. pic.twitter.com/EZQRt3dLdL — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 12, 2022

He posted a picture of himself wearing both the Browns and Steelers uniforms.

Haden’s caption said:

“Let’s see what’s about to HAPpen NEXT!!??!!”

He is a 12-year NFL veteran; Haden spent 7 seasons with the Browns and the past 5 with the Steelers.

4. Browns On Prime Video Thursday Night Football

Here is your friendly reminder that Thursday Night Football is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video beginning in 2022.

Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels appeared on a teaser clip for Prime Video for the first time in conjunction with the NFL schedule release.

It's here! Click here to see the full Thursday Night Football schedule, only on Prime Video. #TNFonPrime — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) May 13, 2022

The Browns have one Thursday night game scheduled on September 22.

It is a home game against the Steelers.

I'll probably be working on Sept. 22, so I can't watch the Browns-Steelers game on Thursday Night Football. But there was never a chance I'd pay Amazon to watch one game a year — Dan Hiner (@DanHiner_Sports) May 13, 2022

The big question mark for the NFL is whether fans, who are currently not Prime members, will buy a membership to watch one game.

TGIF Browns fans!