Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (5/13/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/13/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, May 13, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are still digesting the Browns 2022 schedule which was released on Thursday night.

Check out my TikTok with general thoughts about the Browns 2022 schedule.

@brownsspice

#Browns #2022nflschedule

♬ original sound – Wendi Oliveros

Trash talk has ensued, and tickets have already been purchased according to #Browns Twitter.

Here is the Friday the 13th edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Preseason Schedule Also Released

The Browns also released the three-game preseason schedule on Thursday.

There are one away and two home games with the Jaguars, Eagles, and Bears respectively beginning on August 12.

 

2. Browns Sign 7 Draft Picks On The Eve Of Rookie Camp

Though it is somewhat of a formality for rookie draft picks to sign their contracts, it is still a big deal to get them done early so there are no training camp holdouts.

On Thursday, the Browns announced that they signed seven of the nine draft picks.

The two remaining draft picks to be signed are Cade York and Perrion Winfrey.

With rookie camp beginning today and running through Sunday, the priority will be to sign York and Winfrey as soon as possible also.

 

3. Will Joe Haden Retire?

Joe Haden‘s Instagram post led many to wonder if the former Brown (and Steeler) was planning to announce his retirement.

He posted a picture of himself wearing both the Browns and Steelers uniforms.

Haden’s caption said:

“Let’s see what’s about to HAPpen NEXT!!??!!”

He is a 12-year NFL veteran; Haden spent 7 seasons with the Browns and the past 5 with the Steelers.

 

4. Browns On Prime Video Thursday Night Football

Here is your friendly reminder that Thursday Night Football is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video beginning in 2022.

Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels appeared on a teaser clip for Prime Video for the first time in conjunction with the NFL schedule release.

The Browns have one Thursday night game scheduled on September 22.

It is a home game against the Steelers.

The big question mark for the NFL is whether fans, who are currently not Prime members, will buy a membership to watch one game.

TGIF Browns fans!

 

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Cleveland Browns players walk off the field after the second day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 29, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.
Key Takeaways From Browns 2022 Schedule Release
3 Things That Could Go Wrong For The Browns In 2022
Browns Uniforms
NFL fans React To Browns’ Schedule Leak

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Key Takeaways From Browns 2022 Schedule Release

No more pages to load