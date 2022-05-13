Key Takeaways From Browns 2022 Schedule Release

After much fanfare, the NFL released the 2022 game schedules.

There were plenty of rumors and leaks, but we now have the official Cleveland Browns schedule in hand.

Here it is.

Week 1: @ Panthers at 1:00

Week 2: Jets at 1:00

Week 3: Steelers at 8:15 (Thursday Night Football)

Week 4: @ Falcons at 1:00

Week 5: Chargers at 1:00

Week 6: Patriots at 1:00

Week 7: @ Ravens at 1:00

Week 8: Bengals at 8:20 (Monday Night Football)

Week 9: Bye Week

Week 10: @ Dolphins at 1:00

Week 11: @Bills at 1:00

Week 12: Buccaneers at 1:00

Week 13: @ Texans at 1:00

Week 14: @ Bengals at 1:00

Week 15: Ravens (time TBD)

Week 16: Saints at 1:00

Week 17: @ Commanders at 1:00

Week 18: @ Steelers (time TBD)

1. A Very Winnable Opener

The past two seasons started with tough opening games on the road.

In 2020, the Browns faced the Baltimore Ravens, and in 2021, the opponent was the Kansas City Chiefs.

Opening up on the road against the Carolina Panthers is a favorable matchup compared to the past two seasons.

Oddsmakers already have the Browns as a 4.5 favorite over the Panthers in Week 1.

#Browns open as a 4.5 favorite vs. Panthers vis @CaesarsPalace — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) May 13, 2022

The Browns have not won a Week 1 game since 2004 so going 1-0 in 2022 would be significant.

Well if it’s #Browns vs Panthers week 1, Browns actually have a chance to break the losing season opener streak. — ☮️ 🇺🇦 (@JoeMo11) May 12, 2022

2. Only Two Primetime Games

There is always a lot of excitement surrounding primetime games.

This year, the Browns only have two, and both are against AFC North divisional rivals.

Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers is on September 22, and Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 31.

Both primetime games are at home.

At 🏠 Under the Lights 🎟 available NOW » https://t.co/uckTJuHPxg 📺: '22 Schedule Release | LIVE on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/6mgWwqr7fV — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 13, 2022

3. Bye Week Is Perfectly Placed

This year the bye week is in the middle of the season.

No one knows how the season will go, but on paper, that seems like the perfect time for the Browns to have a week off to rest and recharge for the second half of the season.

#Browns bye placed in the middle of the schedule in Week 9. The mid-year bye will be opportune for the Browns as they rest, regroup and prepare for their final nine games. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) May 13, 2022

Conclusion

People will spend the next four months analyzing the matchups and games.

This preseason excitement is part of what makes the NFL so much fun to watch and follow.

#Browns have the best schedule I’ve seen since last year, and then the year before, and the year before that….. — Artist Formerly Known As Whoopty-Hell (@FanoftheLand13) May 13, 2022

@FanoftheLand13 said it best: