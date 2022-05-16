Browns Nation News And Notes (5/16/22)

It is Monday, May 16, 2022, and Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp wrapped up yesterday.

Highlights of rookie camp headline the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. David Bell Misses Last Day Of Rookie Camp

Wide receiver David Bell missed rookie camp on Sunday for one of the best reasons possible.

He graduated from Purdue University.

#Browns WR David Bell won’t be at the last day of rookie minicamp today for a pretty solid reason: he’s graduating college. pic.twitter.com/sCfnkoaoSh — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 15, 2022

Obviously, the Browns have high hopes for Bell because they have chosen not to sign a free agent veteran wide receiver.

Amari Cooper is the veteran who will lead and mentor a young wide receivers room consisting of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and Bell.

Demetric Felton could be a factor though it has been reported he will be utilized as a running back more in 2022.

#Browns scout Max Paulus said Demetric Felton will be in the running back room moving forward. Felton played mostly receiver as a rookie in 2021. Paulus said Jerome Ford will get work at kick returner — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) April 30, 2022

2. Browns Add Another QB

There must be a method to the madness, but the Browns added what would be the fifth quarterback to the roster on Sunday.

The team signed left-handed UDFA Felix Harper from Alcorn State after a good showing at rookie camp over the weekend.

He joins Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, and Joshua Dobbs on the roster.

One thing I really like about new #Browns QB Felix Harper is how fluid his throwing motion is as a lefty. Personally, left handed QBs have made me uncomfortable in the past, but he's such a natural thrower of the ball. — Derrick M. Deen (@derrick_deen) May 15, 2022

3. Landry In Saints Garb

Though it was inevitable after his release this spring, we knew the day would come when we would see Jarvis Landry in a different team’s uniform.

Landry is beloved by many Browns fans who wish him well, but it will take some time to get used to him wearing anything but the orange and brown.

We will see Landry again at FirstEnergy Stadium on Christmas Eve as the New Orleans Saints visit the Browns at 1:00 PM ET for an intriguing Week 16 matchup.

4. Monday Memory

Who doesn’t love this picture courtesy of Vintage Browns?

We don’t know who got the better of the other on this particular day (circa 1979 – 1983), but this interaction between Brian Sipe and Mark Gastineau looks animated.

Happy Monday Browns fans!