Browns Nation News And Notes (5/16/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, May 16, 2022, and Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp wrapped up yesterday.

Highlights of rookie camp headline the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. David Bell Misses Last Day Of Rookie Camp

Wide receiver David Bell missed rookie camp on Sunday for one of the best reasons possible.

He graduated from Purdue University.

Obviously, the Browns have high hopes for Bell because they have chosen not to sign a free agent veteran wide receiver.

Amari Cooper is the veteran who will lead and mentor a young wide receivers room consisting of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and Bell.

Demetric Felton could be a factor though it has been reported he will be utilized as a running back more in 2022.

 

2. Browns Add Another QB

There must be a method to the madness, but the Browns added what would be the fifth quarterback to the roster on Sunday.

The team signed left-handed UDFA Felix Harper from Alcorn State after a good showing at rookie camp over the weekend.

He joins Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, and Joshua Dobbs on the roster.

 

3. Landry In Saints Garb

Though it was inevitable after his release this spring, we knew the day would come when we would see Jarvis Landry in a different team’s uniform.

Landry is beloved by many Browns fans who wish him well, but it will take some time to get used to him wearing anything but the orange and brown.

We will see Landry again at FirstEnergy Stadium on Christmas Eve as the New Orleans Saints visit the Browns at 1:00 PM ET for an intriguing Week 16 matchup.

 

4. Monday Memory

Who doesn’t love this picture courtesy of Vintage Browns?

We don’t know who got the better of the other on this particular day (circa 1979 – 1983), but this interaction between Brian Sipe and Mark Gastineau looks animated.

Happy Monday Browns fans!

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/15/22)
