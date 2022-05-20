Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (5/20/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/20/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, May 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just days away from OTAs which begin on Tuesday, May 24, and run through Thursday, May 26.

In the meantime, the team is making news for the offense’s big weekend getaway to the Bahamas.

Here is the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Teammates Say Watson Is Focused On Building Team Chemistry

While Deshaun Watson treats the offense to a weekend in the Bahamas, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Greg Newsome II recently appeared on the Varsity House Podcast and talked about their initial impressions of him.

Both said that he is focused on building team camaraderie and has asked a lot of questions about what has been done in the past in Cleveland.

2. JOK’s Basketball Skills Featured

On Sunday, May 22, the next episode of Building the Browns drops.

In this teaser clip, we see that JOK’s basketball skills are on display, and even he is laughing at the results.

 

 

3. Mayfield’s Summer Youth Camp Is Moved To Oklahoma

Baker Mayfield traditionally holds his annual summer youth camp in Ohio.

This summer, he definitely is not planning to spend extra time in Ohio as he has announced his youth camp will take place in Oklahoma instead.

There is no word yet on if Mayfield’s summer plans involve spending time in Cleveland as a participant in the Browns’ training camp in late July.

If NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is correct, we will know what, if anything, is Watson’s suspension “well before training camp”.

 

4. Friday Funny

Your Friday laugh is courtesy of Smoke Dawg who fears a painful stiff-arm if he attempts to take a drink out of his Nick Chubb cup.

The cup is probably safe to use right now as we know Chubb is in the Bahamas with the offense.

He showed us his deluxe view from his room on Instagram.

TGIF Browns fans!

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Browns Players Share Pictures From Bahamas Trip
Andrew Berry
3 Things About Andrew Berry You Probably Never Knew
Cade York #36 of the LSU Tigers kick a field goal during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Cade York’s Rookie Success Could Save Mike Priefer’s Job

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Players Share Pictures From Bahamas Trip

No more pages to load