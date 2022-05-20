Browns Nation News And Notes (5/20/22)

It is Friday, May 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just days away from OTAs which begin on Tuesday, May 24, and run through Thursday, May 26.

In the meantime, the team is making news for the offense’s big weekend getaway to the Bahamas.

Here is the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Teammates Say Watson Is Focused On Building Team Chemistry

While Deshaun Watson treats the offense to a weekend in the Bahamas, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Greg Newsome II recently appeared on the Varsity House Podcast and talked about their initial impressions of him.

Both said that he is focused on building team camaraderie and has asked a lot of questions about what has been done in the past in Cleveland.

JOK & Greg Newsome sat down with @ShaunCrawf20 & @varsityhousepod and spoke on the addition of Deshaun Watson to the Browns…

JOK & Greg Newsome sat down with @ShaunCrawf20 & @varsityhousepod and spoke on the addition of Deshaun Watson to the Browns…

2. JOK’s Basketball Skills Featured

On Sunday, May 22, the next episode of Building the Browns drops.

In this teaser clip, we see that JOK’s basketball skills are on display, and even he is laughing at the results.

"Let me show you how it's done" 😂 Watch regional Emmy Award winning series 'Building The Browns' this Sunday at https://t.co/JMrBTSk6AU pic.twitter.com/BktXyqIw2Q — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2022

3. Mayfield’s Summer Youth Camp Is Moved To Oklahoma

Baker Mayfield traditionally holds his annual summer youth camp in Ohio.

This summer, he definitely is not planning to spend extra time in Ohio as he has announced his youth camp will take place in Oklahoma instead.

Baker Mayfield’s youth football camp will be held in Norman, Oklahoma this summer. Was held in Northeast Ohio for the past couple of years pic.twitter.com/gICgTzJLgG — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) May 18, 2022

There is no word yet on if Mayfield’s summer plans involve spending time in Cleveland as a participant in the Browns’ training camp in late July.

If NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is correct, we will know what, if anything, is Watson’s suspension “well before training camp”.

“We can probably expect a decision on if Deshaun will be suspended, or how long he will be suspended well before training camp” –@RapSheet on the #Browns and Deshaun Watson — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) May 19, 2022

4. Friday Funny

Your Friday laugh is courtesy of Smoke Dawg who fears a painful stiff-arm if he attempts to take a drink out of his Nick Chubb cup.

The cup is probably safe to use right now as we know Chubb is in the Bahamas with the offense.

He showed us his deluxe view from his room on Instagram.

#Browns Nick Chubb checking in from the Bahamas via Instagram 🌊 🌴 pic.twitter.com/26W4kNlpfv — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 19, 2022

