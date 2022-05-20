Browns Nation

Browns Players Share Pictures From Bahamas Trip

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are in the Bahamas.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is funding the trip.

The Browns’ offensive players flew on a private jet and are staying at The Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.

Thursday was the travel day, and some of the players in attendance took to social media to share the particulars of the day.

 

The View Looks Pretty Good

Nick Chubb and Donovan Peoples-Jones shared photos presumably from their hotel rooms on social media.

 

Golf Is On Tap On Day 1

Watson sunk a long putt which he immediately posted on his Instagram.

 

Fans React

As always, #Browns Twitter is on point with reactions to the sights and sounds of the Browns’ offensive field trip.

Here are some of the noteworthy reactions.

There was at least one nervous fan thinking the perennial Browns’ bad luck could wreak havoc on the trip.

Another is wondering if the NFL may call and ruin the fun with a potential suspension.

Another fan said that Watson’s planning of a trip of this magnitude is an indication that he doesn’t expect a suspension.

Where is the live on-site media coverage is what another fan wondered?

 

Why Doesn’t My Workplace Do This?

Tony Parenti may have coined the phrase of the day.

He wrote:

“Just sitting over here wondering why none of my coworkers ever treat me to a trip to the Bahamas?”

We are with you, Tony!

However, Vinnie Boombah may have the correct answer.

“Maybe cuz they don’t have $230 mil?”

 

A Stowaway Missed The Flight

Scott Cottos missed the flight.

He wrote:

“I was going to stow away on the #Browns plane to the Bahamas. Guess I blew it.”

 

With approximately 27 players on the trip, we expect a lot of photos and videos to appear on social media.

We will keep you posted with trip updates as necessary.

 

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

