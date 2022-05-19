Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/19/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, May 19, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are looking ahead to OTAs which start on Tuesday, May 24 and run through Thursday, May 26.

Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns Offer Njoku A Deal

Aside from signing free agent Jadeveon Clowney (the clock is still ticking on this one), a top priority for the Browns is to negotiate a long-term deal with David Njoku.

The team franchise tagged him back in March and released Austin Hooper.

On Wednesday, it was reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that there is a deal on the table.

The term of the contract is believed to be three years, but there is no definitive reporting on that.

Fowler said:

“The Browns showed they value Njoku this offseason by making him a long-term contract offer. The buzz around the league is the offer values more than $13 million per year, an impressive number for someone with just 1,754 receiving yards over five seasons. However, Njoku appears poised for a breakout with Watson as the new quarterback in Cleveland.”

 

2. Browns Sign Cornerback Motley

On Wednesday, the Browns signed cornerback Parnell Motley.

He is a 2020 UDFA out of Oklahoma.

Motley spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Detroit Lions over the course of the past two seasons.

 

3. Happy Belated Birthday To Another Browns CB

On Wednesday, May 18, Greg Newsome II celebrated his 22nd birthday.

The 2021 first-round draft pick is just one day shy of sharing a birthday with the 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills.

Wills turned 23 on May 17.

 

4. Burrow Talks Mayfield

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was recently asked about Baker Mayfield.

He gave props to Mayfield for always bringing his A-game against the Bengals.

Burrow mentioned what all Browns fans know so well; he has never beaten the Browns.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns looks on as they warm up prior to their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Stump Mitchell
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) looks at the scoreboard during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
