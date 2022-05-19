Browns Nation News And Notes (5/19/22)

It is Thursday, May 19, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are looking ahead to OTAs which start on Tuesday, May 24 and run through Thursday, May 26.

1. Browns Offer Njoku A Deal

Aside from signing free agent Jadeveon Clowney (the clock is still ticking on this one), a top priority for the Browns is to negotiate a long-term deal with David Njoku.

The team franchise tagged him back in March and released Austin Hooper.

On Wednesday, it was reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that there is a deal on the table.

The #Browns’ long-term contract offer to TE David Njoku is believed to be beyond the $13M mark annually, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) May 18, 2022

The term of the contract is believed to be three years, but there is no definitive reporting on that.

Fowler said:

“The Browns showed they value Njoku this offseason by making him a long-term contract offer. The buzz around the league is the offer values more than $13 million per year, an impressive number for someone with just 1,754 receiving yards over five seasons. However, Njoku appears poised for a breakout with Watson as the new quarterback in Cleveland.”

2. Browns Sign Cornerback Motley

On Wednesday, the Browns signed cornerback Parnell Motley.

He is a 2020 UDFA out of Oklahoma.

Motley spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Detroit Lions over the course of the past two seasons.

We have signed CB Parnell Motley — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 18, 2022

3. Happy Belated Birthday To Another Browns CB

On Wednesday, May 18, Greg Newsome II celebrated his 22nd birthday.

The 2021 first-round draft pick is just one day shy of sharing a birthday with the 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills.

Wills turned 23 on May 17.

4. Burrow Talks Mayfield

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was recently asked about Baker Mayfield.

He gave props to Mayfield for always bringing his A-game against the Bengals.

Burrow mentioned what all Browns fans know so well; he has never beaten the Browns.

Joe Burrow shares his thoughts on the Baker Mayfield situation in Cleveland 🗣 pic.twitter.com/4gF4vJ7jR9 — 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗮𝗻 ❁ (@cavssebastian2) May 18, 2022

