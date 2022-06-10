Browns Nation News And Notes (6/10/22)

It is Friday, June 10, 2022, and it has been a long week for Cleveland Browns fans.

1. Stump Mitchell Called The “Running Back Whisperer”

Shaun Alexander was a guest on 92.3 The Fan on Thursday.

He took a moment to give praise to Stump Mitchell, his former running backs coach in Seattle.

In addition to calling him the “running back whisperer” who helped Alexander and Clinton Portis among others, Alexander said he is not surprised how well Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are doing under Mitchell’s leadership.

Alexander called Mitchell “the greatest running backs coach in all of NFL history.”

Former NFL RB @shaunalexander on @afternoon923FAN: Cleveland's got the greatest RB coach in all of NFL history, no surprise #Browns have two studs https://t.co/WBXSmqUACW — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 9, 2022

Browns fans know Stump is a national treasure, but hearing it from one of his former players still makes us happy!

2. Belated Birthday Wishes To A.J. Green

Thursday was defensive back A.J. Green‘s 24th birthday.

Grant was a 2020 UDFA out of Oklahoma State.

He tried out with the Browns and has been in some capacity, either practice squad or active roster ever since.

2022 is the final year of Green’s two-year $1.5 million contract.

At the end of the season, he becomes an exclusive rights free agent meaning if the Browns offer him the league minimum in a one-year deal, he cannot negotiate with other teams.

3. TV Broadcaster Shakeups Continue

The NFL offseason has been groundbreaking on the broadcasting front also.

Amazon enters the competition in 2022; Al Michaels is headed there from NBC.

He is not the only high-profile name who has moved.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck jumped from FOX to ESPN.

Drew Brees also left NBC to spend more time with his family after just one season at the network.

Jason Garrett replacing Drew Brees on NBC’s NFL pregame show pic.twitter.com/eiABbxm9Iy — Steven Racz Sports (@RaczSports) June 10, 2022

Thursday, it was announced that former NFL player and coach Jason Garrett will be taking Brees’s position at NBC’s Football Night in America.

Happy Friday Browns fans!