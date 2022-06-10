Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (6/10/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/10/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, June 10, 2022, and it has been a long week for Cleveland Browns fans.

Here is the TGIF edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Stump Mitchell Called The “Running Back Whisperer” 

Shaun Alexander was a guest on 92.3 The Fan on Thursday.

He took a moment to give praise to Stump Mitchell, his former running backs coach in Seattle.

In addition to calling him the “running back whisperer” who helped Alexander and Clinton Portis among others, Alexander said he is not surprised how well Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are doing under Mitchell’s leadership.

Alexander called Mitchell “the greatest running backs coach in all of NFL history.”

Browns fans know Stump is a national treasure, but hearing it from one of his former players still makes us happy!

 

2. Belated Birthday Wishes To A.J. Green

Thursday was defensive back A.J. Green‘s 24th birthday.

Grant was a 2020 UDFA out of Oklahoma State.

He tried out with the Browns and has been in some capacity, either practice squad or active roster ever since.

2022 is the final year of Green’s two-year $1.5 million contract.

At the end of the season, he becomes an exclusive rights free agent meaning if the Browns offer him the league minimum in a one-year deal, he cannot negotiate with other teams.

 

3. TV Broadcaster Shakeups Continue

The NFL offseason has been groundbreaking on the broadcasting front also.

Amazon enters the competition in 2022; Al Michaels is headed there from NBC.

He is not the only high-profile name who has moved.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck jumped from FOX to ESPN.

Drew Brees also left NBC to spend more time with his family after just one season at the network.

Thursday, it was announced that former NFL player and coach Jason Garrett will be taking Brees’s position at NBC’s Football Night in America.

Happy Friday Browns fans!

 

Recent News

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Celebrity Browns Fan Says He Won’t Wear Deshaun Watson Jersey
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
What The Browns Can Expect From Jacoby Brissett
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
NFL Fans React To Browns’ Baker Mayfield Decision

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Celebrity Browns Fan Says He Won't Wear Deshaun Watson Jersey

No more pages to load