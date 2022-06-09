Celebrity Browns Fan Says He Won’t Wear Deshaun Watson Jersey

Awesome.

That’s the word Mike “The Miz” Mizanin has used to describe himself in his illustrious pro wrestling and reality television career.

However, that’s probably not the word he’d use to describe Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Mizanin, a Parma, Ohio, native, has been a lifelong Browns fan and is constantly seen wearing the team’s merchandise.

The Miz rocking a Peyton Hillis Browns jersey pic.twitter.com/sz91fRwPO7 — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) April 23, 2019

He even made the announcement for the Browns’ third-round draft pick Martin Emerson this past April.

The Miz just guaranteed the Cleveland Browns would win the SuperBowl. What a heel! pic.twitter.com/ARKUbqrgim — Rasslin’ (@rasslin) April 30, 2022

“The Miz” is currently conflicted, though.

Many Browns fans have been with the Deshaun Watson saga.

What Was Said

Mizanin, per TMZ, says he’ll always be a Browns fan, however, he has no plans on buying a Watson jersey.

“Yeah, I’m still a Cleveland Browns fan”, said Mizanin to reporters. “But you’re not going to see me wearing a Watson jersey”.

There haven’t been many celebrity Browns fans to speak on what’s happening with Watson and the accusations.

To be fair, “The Miz” didn’t exactly reach out to media outlets to announce this.

TMZ just happened to catch him in New York and, yeah, that’s what happens.

Still, it’s interesting to get some perspective from a non-Browns playing celebrity.

Just over a week ago Myles Garrett talked about Watson being in Cleveland.

But that’s his teammate and locker room brother.

Opinions from the outside are sure to differentiate from those on the inside.

Does it Matter?

The opinion of Mizanin isn’t exactly irrelevant.

For some, yeah, it’s just another public opinion on the matter.

But Mizanin has over 3.2 million followers on Twitter and over 3.9 million on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (@mikethemiz)

With being a reality television star and WWE Superstar, “The Miz” has influence.

Hopefully, there aren’t too many folks making their entire opinion based off what Mizanin said.

No one should do that with any celebrity.

There are plenty of easily influenced kids who like pro wrestling and “The Miz”, though.

For those who are more casual with football and the NFL, his words might mean something more.

Ultimately, it’s just more publicity and eyeballs moving to the Browns and Watson.

More Noise to Block Out

Watson is trying his best to block out the noise.

At least that’s what he implied with his Instagram story the other day following the release of the New York Times article that talked about Watson and 66 women.

Deshaun Watson on Instagram, reacting to today’s New York Times story: pic.twitter.com/TkSKi2PaiC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 7, 2022

So you can add the latest comments from Mizanin to the list of talking points Watson doesn’t want to engage in.

That’s probably best for both himself and the Browns as any kind of defensive reaction would only draw more attention and media coverage.

A pro wrestler, albeit a rather popular one, deciding not to wear Watson’s jersey is what it is.

This doesn’t signal some rally cry from all Browns fans to unite and protest against number four jersey’s.

But, it is another voice that carries influence that is taking a stand against Watson.

Take that for what it is.