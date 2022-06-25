Browns Nation News And Notes (6/25/22)

It is Saturday, June 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns, like the other 31 NFL teams, are preparing for training camp.

Rookies report on Friday, July 22 amid a lot of uncertainty.

At this point, teams are focused on pending roster cuts from 90 players to the final 53; most teams have the quarterback position predetermined, but the Browns do not.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Update on Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is reportedly 100% healthy and ready to go to work at training camp.

#Browns Baker Mayfield is 100% healthy and ready for camp. The #Panthers and #Seahawks have been the teams that have remained in contact. pic.twitter.com/i9C2znBORb — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) June 23, 2022

His offseason shoulder surgery has been fully rehabilitated.

The question becomes where Mayfield will be at training camp.

The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks continue to be the most viable trade partners for the Browns.

2. Update on Deshaun Watson

It has been over three months since the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson.

Though we will never know for sure, I wonder if the team planned for all of this uncertainty.

His contract is structured in a way that should he get suspended without pay, it is a minimal impact.

Not knowing the length of a potential Watson suspension and who could be the Browns QB1 for Week 1 against Carolina (who could have Mayfield in a freak twist) has to be unsettling as we near July 1.

Sources tell PFN that the NFL Players Association are concerned that #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the entire 2022 season, "if not indefinitely."https://t.co/FS23bFUZ3R pic.twitter.com/D2sQzv0XTG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 24, 2022

3. Flashback

The quarterback to wide receiver connection is one that can make or break a team.

Trust on both sides needs to be present to make huge plays.

Check out this 1989 highlight reel from Bernie Kosar to Webster Slaughter.

🗓️ OTD in 1989: The Browns erased a 10 point half-time deficit by scoring TD's on their first 4 possessions of the 2nd half on their way to a 28-17 victory over the Oilers! Bernie Kosar & Webster Slaughter connected for 80 & 77 yard TD's in the win. #Browns pic.twitter.com/rdRVobJA80 — 80s Football Cards (@80sFootballCard) October 29, 2021

27 of Slaughter’s 44 career touchdown receptions happened in the six seasons he wore a Browns uniform.

Kosar threw 116 touchdowns as a Brown (in 108 career games) ranking third all-time.

Mayfield is right behind him at fourth with 92 in 60 career games.

Who will be on each end of the quarterback and wide receiver connection for the Browns in 2022?

We will find out eventually.

