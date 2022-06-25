Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (6/25/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/25/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, June 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns, like the other 31 NFL teams, are preparing for training camp.

Rookies report on Friday, July 22 amid a lot of uncertainty.

At this point, teams are focused on pending roster cuts from 90 players to the final 53; most teams have the quarterback position predetermined, but the Browns do not.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Update on Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is reportedly 100% healthy and ready to go to work at training camp.

His offseason shoulder surgery has been fully rehabilitated.

The question becomes where Mayfield will be at training camp.

The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks continue to be the most viable trade partners for the Browns.

 

2. Update on Deshaun Watson

It has been over three months since the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson.

Though we will never know for sure, I wonder if the team planned for all of this uncertainty.

His contract is structured in a way that should he get suspended without pay, it is a minimal impact.

Not knowing the length of a potential Watson suspension and who could be the Browns QB1  for Week 1 against Carolina (who could have Mayfield in a freak twist) has to be unsettling as we near July 1.

 

3. Flashback

The quarterback to wide receiver connection is one that can make or break a team.

Trust on both sides needs to be present to make huge plays.

Check out this 1989 highlight reel from Bernie Kosar to Webster Slaughter.

27 of Slaughter’s 44 career touchdown receptions happened in the six seasons he wore a Browns uniform.

Kosar threw 116 touchdowns as a Brown (in 108 career games) ranking third all-time.

Mayfield is right behind him at fourth with 92 in 60 career games.

Who will be on each end of the quarterback and wide receiver connection for the Browns in 2022?

We will find out eventually.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

 

 

 

Recent News

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on November 10, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
Report: Denzel Ward Will Be Good For Training Camp
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (6/24/22)
Joe Haden #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a stop on fourth down in the fourth quarter to end the game at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Should The Browns Have Interest In Bringing Back Joe Haden?

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Report: Denzel Ward Will Be Good For Training Camp

No more pages to load