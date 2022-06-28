Browns Nation News And Notes (6/28/22)

It is Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns will be in the national conversation again today as the much-publicized meeting between the appointed arbitrator Sue L. Robinson and Browns QB1 Deshaun Watson takes place today.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. The Waiting Game Officially Continues Today

It is not clear if the general public will hear any updates from the closed-door meetings.

The attorneys could maybe provide information, but it is important to note that this is a continuation of the Watson disciplinary process.

Because both the NFL and NFLPA can appeal the final outcome/punishment from this session, and this meeting with retired Judge Robinson could span days, we could know nothing more by the end of the day.

Two points of clarification on the Deshaun Watson hearing tomorrow: 1. Don't expect a final resolution. Under the CBA, either side can appeal the arbitrator's ruling. (seems likely) 2. Goodell has the final say on discipline if either side appeals, not the arbitrator. #Browns pic.twitter.com/0IevIGWSYL — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) June 28, 2022

Though sports media professionals will speculate, until we hear official communication, this is just the next step of the waiting process.

2. National Media Pushing An Unrealistic Mayfield Plotline

Turn on the NFL Network or any sports channel, and media professionals will be talking about the presumed “change” in circumstances with the Watson case that could propel Baker Mayfield back into the QB1 position for at least a portion of the 2022 season.

That seems terribly out of sync with the facts previously reported.

Those include:

Browns sign Jacoby Brissett. The team excuses Mayfield from minicamp. Browns are amenable to paying up to half of Mayfield’s 2022 salary in a trade deal.

Some would argue the Browns were done with Mayfield long before the trade became official.

The Browns moved on from Baker Mayfield long before the 2021 season ended. Kill the nonsense that they'd go back to him. That ship has sailed. pic.twitter.com/mR5aFFmqfn — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) June 26, 2022

While stranger things likely have occurred, it is time to put this storyline of Mayfield returning to bed.

It is not happening.

On a somewhat related Mayfield note, he is holding his youth football camp today in Norman, Oklahoma.

Baker Mayfield will be holding his youth football camp in Norman, Okla. tomorrow. He is slated to speak with reporters from there in the morning as well #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 28, 2022

This is the same camp he conducted in Cleveland in recent years.

He is expected to have media availability today as part of the camp’s events.

