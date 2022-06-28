Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/28/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
It is Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns will be in the national conversation again today as the much-publicized meeting between the appointed arbitrator Sue L. Robinson and Browns QB1 Deshaun Watson takes place today.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. The Waiting Game Officially Continues Today

It is not clear if the general public will hear any updates from the closed-door meetings.

The attorneys could maybe provide information, but it is important to note that this is a continuation of the Watson disciplinary process.

Because both the NFL and NFLPA can appeal the final outcome/punishment from this session, and this meeting with retired Judge Robinson could span days, we could know nothing more by the end of the day.

Though sports media professionals will speculate, until we hear official communication, this is just the next step of the waiting process.

 

2. National Media Pushing An Unrealistic Mayfield Plotline

Turn on the NFL Network or any sports channel, and media professionals will be talking about the presumed “change” in circumstances with the Watson case that could propel Baker Mayfield back into the QB1 position for at least a portion of the 2022 season.

That seems terribly out of sync with the facts previously reported.

Those include:

  1. Browns sign Jacoby Brissett.
  2. The team excuses Mayfield from minicamp.
  3. Browns are amenable to paying up to half of Mayfield’s 2022 salary in a trade deal.

Some would argue the Browns were done with Mayfield long before the trade became official.

While stranger things likely have occurred, it is time to put this storyline of Mayfield returning to bed.

It is not happening.

On a somewhat related Mayfield note, he is holding his youth football camp today in Norman, Oklahoma.

This is the same camp he conducted in Cleveland in recent years.

He is expected to have media availability today as part of the camp’s events.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

