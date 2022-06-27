Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Fans React To Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors

NFL Fans React To Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Fans across the NFL are waiting for the announcement of a potential suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

He continues to face allegations of sexual assault and misconduct by various women.

Starting Tuesday, we may start to get some answers to how long the quarterback will be sidelined.

Reports over the weekend indicate that Watson’s hearing before the NFL is set to begin Tuesday.

The NFL will be presenting their investigation findings to former U.S. district judge Sue L. Robinson.

Both the league and the NFLPA approved her appointing in this case.

That doesn’t mean we will know how long a possible suspension is on Tuesday.

It could very well be decided and announced heading into the holiday weekend.

Regardless, fans have begun to voice their opinion on the matter.

Here are some of the better reactions to the Watson news from around the league.

 

Watson’s Camp Responds

Those closest to Watson don’t seem too hopeful that he will see the field this season.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Deshaun Watson’s camp is anticipating a full season suspension, as seen in this Tweet.

Also from that same Washington Post report, Watson made comments himself earlier this week regarding his role in the investigation.

“I know they have a job, and so I have to respect that. And that’s what we wanted to do is cooperate. And they have to make a decision that’s best for the league.”

 

Holiday Headlines

As mentioned, the formal announcement of whatever the potential suspension ends up being might come at the end of the week.

Cleveland.com reporter Chris Fedor has that line of thinking.

Fans across the league, and in northeast Ohio, think that possibility could very well become reality.

 

Fans seem to think there could be major backlash if a suspension of less than a full season is announced.

So, one way for the league to mask that negativity is by making their announcement while a lot of fans are busy with holiday weekend plans.

Regardless, cookouts with NFL fans will be full of conversation this weekend.

 

Backing Baker

Those that wanted to keep Baker Mayfield around are getting their jokes off on social media.

Baker in the classic “ex-girlfriend of the Browns” role is an easy one for fans to hit.

Whether the Browns should have kept Baker is another conversation for another day down the road.

For now, the Twitter clash between fans and “Baker Bros” will continue.

 

Why Watson?

With a possible season-long suspension looming, fans continue to question the Browns even went after Watson in the first place.

The shots toward the organization continue to fire on social media.

The die-hard fans in Cleveland are getting some empathy, however, as they remain pretty helpless in all of this controversy.

 

Wait and See

The prevailing thought seems to be that if Watson is suspended, we will know how lengthy it is by Saturday.

That announcement will garner a whole new set of reactions.

What the NFL decides and how the Browns respond will make for an interesting Fourth of July weekend.

Recent News

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Actor Urges Seahawks To Trade For Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Deshaun Watson
NFLPA Bringing In Prominent Lawyer To Defend Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
What An Indefinite Suspension Of Watson Would Mean For The Browns

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Actor Urges Seahawks To Trade For Baker Mayfield

No more pages to load