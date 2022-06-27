NFL Fans React To Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors

Fans across the NFL are waiting for the announcement of a potential suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

He continues to face allegations of sexual assault and misconduct by various women.

Starting Tuesday, we may start to get some answers to how long the quarterback will be sidelined.

Reports over the weekend indicate that Watson’s hearing before the NFL is set to begin Tuesday.

The NFL will be presenting their investigation findings to former U.S. district judge Sue L. Robinson.

Both the league and the NFLPA approved her appointing in this case.

Deshaun Watson's hearing before the NFL and NFLPA's jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is scheduled to begin Tuesday, league sources told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/nUzSQsUI45 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2022

That doesn’t mean we will know how long a possible suspension is on Tuesday.

It could very well be decided and announced heading into the holiday weekend.

Regardless, fans have begun to voice their opinion on the matter.

Here are some of the better reactions to the Watson news from around the league.

Watson’s Camp Responds

Those closest to Watson don’t seem too hopeful that he will see the field this season.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Deshaun Watson’s camp is anticipating a full season suspension, as seen in this Tweet.

Deshaun Watson's camp is expecting a full season suspension, per @MarkMaske via @washingtonpost. #Browns — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 17, 2022

Also from that same Washington Post report, Watson made comments himself earlier this week regarding his role in the investigation.

“I know they have a job, and so I have to respect that. And that’s what we wanted to do is cooperate. And they have to make a decision that’s best for the league.”

Holiday Headlines

As mentioned, the formal announcement of whatever the potential suspension ends up being might come at the end of the week.

Cleveland.com reporter Chris Fedor has that line of thinking.

The Deshaun Watson news is going to drop going into the extended Fourth of July Weekend, huh? — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) June 26, 2022

Fans across the league, and in northeast Ohio, think that possibility could very well become reality.

On July 1, the NFL will announce a 10 game suspension for Deshaun Watson. #Browns — Dean Schleicher (@DeanSchleicher) June 27, 2022

This is a complete guess but I bet #NFL decision on #DeshaunWatson comes down on Friday July 1st between 3-5pm #Browns — Dave Chudowsky (@DaveChudowsky) June 22, 2022

Deshaun Watson gets suspended for 8 games officially on Friday, July 1. Early to late afternoon announcement. #Browns — GoodBeast (@crouch___) June 27, 2022

Fans seem to think there could be major backlash if a suspension of less than a full season is announced.

So, one way for the league to mask that negativity is by making their announcement while a lot of fans are busy with holiday weekend plans.

My guess is Deshaun Watson gets suspended 10 games. I also think the NFL announces it midday on Saturday, July 2nd to bury it as much as possible with a holiday weekend. Mostly because it should arguably be more than 10 games, and the backlash will be heavy. — Cincy Stripes (@cincy_stripes) June 23, 2022

The NFL is going to announce the Deshaun Watson suspension decision over 4th of July weekend. Always a smart PR move to announce a controversial decision on a Friday or a holiday weekend#NFL — Philip Jolly (@PhilipsHotTakes) June 25, 2022

Regardless, cookouts with NFL fans will be full of conversation this weekend.

Backing Baker

Those that wanted to keep Baker Mayfield around are getting their jokes off on social media.

Baker in the classic “ex-girlfriend of the Browns” role is an easy one for fans to hit.

Please do our fractured society a favor, @bakermayfield:

Record the call from the Browns asking you to play for them this season so we can join together as one & laugh & laugh & laugh & laugh & laugh along with you — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) June 26, 2022

Baker Mayfield after Deshaun Watson gets suspended for the season pic.twitter.com/oSV7MWVB7W — 𝐑 𝐀 𝐂 𝐇 𝐀 𝐋 (@rach_elizabethh) June 26, 2022

Whether the Browns should have kept Baker is another conversation for another day down the road.

For now, the Twitter clash between fans and “Baker Bros” will continue.

Why Watson?

With a possible season-long suspension looming, fans continue to question the Browns even went after Watson in the first place.

The shots toward the organization continue to fire on social media.

The Browns never should’ve traded for Deshaun Watson. — Deg4 (@Deg__4) June 26, 2022

The Deshaun Watson signing may be the dumbest fucking thing I’ve ever seen. And the Browns richly deserve every bad thing they’ve got coming to them. Their fans don’t, but the organization does. — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) June 27, 2022

When the Browns first made the trade for Deshaun Watson, people were saying things like, "Cleveland must have gotten assurances that Watson won't get a long suspension." Those people were underestimating how stupid the Cleveland Browns could be. https://t.co/d2VKlDQBq9 — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) June 25, 2022

The die-hard fans in Cleveland are getting some empathy, however, as they remain pretty helpless in all of this controversy.

If Deshaun Watson gets suspended for a year or more (and he should), I really feel for long-suffering Browns fans. I don’t feel for that organization – which made one of the most asinine signings in NFL history. — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) June 27, 2022

Wait and See

The prevailing thought seems to be that if Watson is suspended, we will know how lengthy it is by Saturday.

That announcement will garner a whole new set of reactions.

What the NFL decides and how the Browns respond will make for an interesting Fourth of July weekend.