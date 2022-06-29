Browns Nation News And Notes (6/29/22)

The Cleveland Browns wake up on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, and continue to be uncertain of how or when the final decision of Deshaun Watson‘s potential suspension will be rendered.

The latest on his hearings with arbitrator Sue L. Robinson top the headlines for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Day 1 Is Done

Tuesday was the first day of the meetings between all parties involved in Watson’s disciplinary hearings.

#Browns Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of Sue L. Robinson has adjourned for the day, but will resume on Wednesday and possibly go into Thursday https://t.co/ONDA3Zaumu — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 28, 2022

The meeting resumes on Wednesday and could also extend to Thursday.

The Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing that began today is expected to last for multiple days. It's not known yet when Sue L. Robinson, the NFL/NFLPA disciplinary officer, will issue a ruling. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 28, 2022

Given the structure, no one knows exactly when this will be completed.

It is also possible that an appeal will be the end result of this week’s proceedings.

The NFLPA has already announced it will appeal if necessary.

2. What Did We Learn From Day 1

As expected, not much is known about what transpired behind closed doors on Tuesday.

A six to eight game suspension seems to be the prevailing opinion in the media given some “leak” reports that indicate that the NFL would like to avoid the appeals process entirely.

More: I'm also told the NFL, despite insisting on indefinite suspension, wants to avoid the appeals process – source said "a terrible situation for everyone involved" – so league is more likely to abide by Sue Robinson's ruling IF she came back with 6-8 games. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) June 28, 2022

The indications are that Watson’s representatives requested no suspension and the NFL asked for an indefinite suspension.

The parties could meet and settle in the middle if Sue Robinson comes back with a six to eight game suspension ruling.

Browns insider @MaryKayCabot says on #CookandJoeShow that her sources say the NFLPA is bracing for a year-long suspension for Deshaun Watson. Then Watson will appeal, the NFLPA will fight for him, and they'll try to get it reduced. — Matt Koll (@MKoll15) June 22, 2022

Presumably, the NFLPA will use previous owner conduct as their basis for Watson’s defense.

"I think what's going on in the Deshaun Watson hearing is the NFL is pointing to all the player discipline from the past & the NFLPA is saying what about the owners" ~@AndrewBrandt#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/olsekrGvaP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 28, 2022

It is still worth noting that Robinson is a former federal judge and is an independent arbitrator appointed and approved by the NFL and the NFLPA.

In the past, Commissioner Goodell would have been the decision-maker at this stage.

3. Way Back Wednesday

In honor of the upcoming training camp visit by Coach Stefanski’s hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles, for workouts and a game later this summer, here is a flashback of the 1982 Eagles led by Ron Jaworski and Harold Carmichael connecting for a pass against the Browns defense.

This game was held on September 19, 1982, and it was a tight one; the Browns came out on the losing end by a score of 24-21.

35 of the 45 total game points were scored in the fourth quarter.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!