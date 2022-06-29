Browns Nation

Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/29/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns wake up on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, and continue to be uncertain of how or when the final decision of Deshaun Watson‘s potential suspension will be rendered.

The latest on his hearings with arbitrator Sue L. Robinson top the headlines for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Day 1 Is Done

Tuesday was the first day of the meetings between all parties involved in Watson’s disciplinary hearings.

The meeting resumes on Wednesday and could also extend to Thursday.

Given the structure, no one knows exactly when this will be completed.

It is also possible that an appeal will be the end result of this week’s proceedings.

The NFLPA has already announced it will appeal if necessary.

 

2. What Did We Learn From Day 1

As expected, not much is known about what transpired behind closed doors on Tuesday.

A six to eight game suspension seems to be the prevailing opinion in the media given some “leak” reports that indicate that the NFL would like to avoid the appeals process entirely.

The indications are that Watson’s representatives requested no suspension and the NFL asked for an indefinite suspension.

The parties could meet and settle in the middle if Sue Robinson comes back with a six to eight game suspension ruling.

Presumably, the NFLPA will use previous owner conduct as their basis for Watson’s defense.

It is still worth noting that Robinson is a former federal judge and is an independent arbitrator appointed and approved by the NFL and the NFLPA.

In the past, Commissioner Goodell would have been the decision-maker at this stage.

 

3. Way Back Wednesday

In honor of the upcoming training camp visit by Coach Stefanski’s hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles, for workouts and a game later this summer, here is a flashback of the 1982 Eagles led by Ron Jaworski and Harold Carmichael connecting for a pass against the Browns defense.

This game was held on September 19, 1982, and it was a tight one; the Browns came out on the losing end by a score of 24-21.

35 of the 45 total game points were scored in the fourth quarter.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

 

 

