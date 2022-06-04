Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/4/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, June 4, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are ten days away from the mandatory minicamp scheduled to begin on June 14.

The team is in the headlines for several reasons, and those are the lead stories on the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Watson Update

A 24th woman will reportedly file a civil suit against quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday.

The allegations surrounding Watson are not going away anytime soon, and thus far, the Browns have remained steadfast in their support of Watson and confident in their due diligence on his legal issues prior to making the trade.

His lawyer, Rusty Hardin, added to the mayhem with a recent appearance on a Houston radio show.

No one knows the impact of all of these new developments on the NFL’s timeline of announcing if or when they will suspend Watson.

 

2. Garrett Takes The Defense On A Field Trip

As expected, the Browns’ defense took a field trip for workouts, practices, and team bonding.

Myles Garrett is treating the team to a weekend in Miami, South Beach in particular.

It has been eventful thus far judging by the photos and videos posted on social media.

There was yoga.

And take a guess who excelled at the weightlifting portion of the workout, the host, Garrett!

The weather in Miami has not been great with plenty of rain and flooding which could explain why we have only seen indoor activities so far.

 

Hopefully, the weather clears for the Browns defense and all of the South Florida tourists.

 

3. A Blast From The Past

The Vintage Browns Twitter account keeps us well documented on Browns’ past history.

Any day is a fine one to take a look at Bernie Kosar in action.

He remains beloved all of these years later in Cleveland and beyond.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

