Browns Nation News And Notes (6/4/22)

It is Saturday, June 4, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are ten days away from the mandatory minicamp scheduled to begin on June 14.

The team is in the headlines for several reasons, and those are the lead stories on the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Watson Update

A 24th woman will reportedly file a civil suit against quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday.

A 24th civil suit against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will be filed on Monday by a massage therapist alleging sexual misconduct during appointments, attorney Tony Buzbee tells clevelanddotcom https://t.co/BGThhkECG4 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 4, 2022

The allegations surrounding Watson are not going away anytime soon, and thus far, the Browns have remained steadfast in their support of Watson and confident in their due diligence on his legal issues prior to making the trade.

His lawyer, Rusty Hardin, added to the mayhem with a recent appearance on a Houston radio show.

Deshaun Watson's Lawyer Thought The Best Thing To Do Today Was To Go On The Radio And Remind Everyone That Happy Endings Are NOT Illegal https://t.co/FQcpyReXNU pic.twitter.com/UB9BDwcJku — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 3, 2022

No one knows the impact of all of these new developments on the NFL’s timeline of announcing if or when they will suspend Watson.

2. Garrett Takes The Defense On A Field Trip

As expected, the Browns’ defense took a field trip for workouts, practices, and team bonding.

Myles Garrett is treating the team to a weekend in Miami, South Beach in particular.

It has been eventful thus far judging by the photos and videos posted on social media.

There was yoga.

Myles Garrett’s Miami trip for the defense has them working on their physical health including this yoga activity from IG story: pic.twitter.com/Mzv7DxSXHq — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) June 4, 2022

And take a guess who excelled at the weightlifting portion of the workout, the host, Garrett!

Of course Garrett also has to put up some huge weight while there in Miami with teammates pic.twitter.com/v95RR8hF1L — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) June 4, 2022

The weather in Miami has not been great with plenty of rain and flooding which could explain why we have only seen indoor activities so far.

A rapidly growing weather system in the Gulf of Mexico was expected to bring heavy rain and flooding to South Florida and parts of Cuba, meteorologists said. It could become Tropical Storm Alex, the first storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. https://t.co/bcltDsJyin — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 3, 2022

Hopefully, the weather clears for the Browns defense and all of the South Florida tourists.

3. A Blast From The Past

The Vintage Browns Twitter account keeps us well documented on Browns’ past history.

Any day is a fine one to take a look at Bernie Kosar in action.

He remains beloved all of these years later in Cleveland and beyond.

I know what “they” say, but most pictures of Bernie are highlighting his elusiveness. #Browns pic.twitter.com/3y91enj9zn — Vintage Browns (@VintageBrowns) June 3, 2022

Happy Saturday Browns fans!