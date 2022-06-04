Which Browns RB Will Score The Most TDs In 2022?

It’s that time in the Cleveland Browns offseason where all predictions are good and correct.

In even better news when predicting which Browns running back scores the most touchdowns in 2022, there are most likely only two candidates to consider.

Barring a major catastrophe, those two candidates are Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

So I have a 50% chance of being right when I say that Kareem Hunt will be the Browns RB who gets in the end zone more in 2022.

Here are the reasons why.

1. Past History

Having a healthy Kareem Hunt takes this offense from very good to elite #Browns. pic.twitter.com/zRwgE57ZF6 — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) May 28, 2022

Hunt’s best scoring season as a Brown was in 2020 when he scored 11 touchdowns.

He had 6 rushing and 5 receiving.

His career-best season is from his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs; in 2018, he had 14 touchdowns split down the middle, 7 rushing and 7 receiving.

Chubb’s best season was also 2020 when he had 12 rushing touchdowns.

2. Browns Offensive Gameplan

Fantasy football owners who have Nick Chubb on their teams know all too well that there are times when the Browns take Chubb out in goal-line situations.

They put in Hunt.

His thrashing style counterbalances Chubb’s and for whatever reason, the Browns choose to give opposing defenses the different look at the goal line.

Hence, Chubb gets fewer scoring opportunities in the red zone.

Chubb is the man for long runs so getting touchdowns that way with his powerful stiff-arm style is how he gets it done.

Jim Donovan with a great call on the Chubb TD. pic.twitter.com/T7dnOdnODk — Craig Lyndall (@WFNYCraig) November 7, 2021

Nick Chubb is most underrated player in the NFL #Browns. pic.twitter.com/rO7Rn2AGUB — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) June 2, 2022

3. Hunt Is A Receiver

7 on 7 Deshaun Watson to Kareem Hunt pic.twitter.com/U9V78HE5n3 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) June 1, 2022

Of the two, Hunt is the more accomplished receiver.

Because of that, he gets more opportunities as he can line up with the receivers or catch passes after coming out of the backfield.

Hunt could be utilized more as a receiver this season because of the young wide receivers behind Amari Cooper.

Conclusion

With a new quarterback, center, and receivers, the Browns’ offense is going to have a lot of new faces in 2022.

Both Chubb and Hunt will be the stalwarts of the running game, something the Browns will continue to lean on often according to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

OC Alex Van Pelt now speaking. Said #Browns will change a few things in the offense to fit Watson's skillset. "We'll take some of things he did well in Houston and implement it here." Also said "we're never going to shy from" carries for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. — Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) June 1, 2022

If they are healthy for 17 games and score about 25 touchdowns between them, the Browns should experience a lot of success regardless of which scores the most touchdowns.