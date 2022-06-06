Browns Nation News And Notes (6/6/22)

It is Monday, June 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for the third round of OTAs scheduled to begin today.

They will conclude on Thursday, June 9.

The Browns will be back at it next Tuesday, June 14 when the mandatory minicamp is scheduled to begin.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Defense’s Trip To Miami

There is not much information on social media regarding Myles Garrett‘s trip for the defense to Miami.

Aside from some House of Athlete footage of yoga and weightlifting, the only things we know for certain are that they were treated to a nutritious dinner when they arrived and the weather was not great.

How do we know these things?

One Twitter user, @manypenny8, zoomed in on the menu that was part of Isaac Rochell‘s TikTok.

Check it out.

My favorite part of the myles Garrett taking the #browns D to miami video! They eating nice and clean! pic.twitter.com/VIyCey9jem — bob manypenny AKA TrapezoidB (@manypenny8) June 4, 2022

Sometime this week, when media availability is granted for OTAs, we expect to hear a little more about the trip.

Another Twitter user, Coach Five, had a funny take on the Weather Channel’s coverage of the torrential rains forecasted for South Florida over the weekend.

I just turned on the Weather Channel and apparently there will be NO DOGS ON BEACH this weekend in Miami #Browns @MaryKayCabot @HammerNation19 @Reflog_18 pic.twitter.com/odFClzQZ5X — Coach Five (@coachmartin555) June 4, 2022

He interpreted “No Dogs On Beach” as most Browns fans would.

We love it!

2. Throwback Photo

This throwback photo features Cleveland native and Ohio State product Tom Tupa who was the Browns’ punter during the 1994 and 1995 seasons.

Tupa famously got cut from the Browns 1993 team only to be re-signed as a backup in November 1993.

He found his greatest success during the 1999 season with the New York Jets when he was selected to the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro.

As a Brown, Tupa was the first player in NFL history to score on a two-point conversion in 1994.

That the first two point conversion in NFL history was scored by Tom Tupa of the Browns https://t.co/aLHTu2jhSh — Chuck Filek #D4L (@ChuckGobrowns) June 2, 2022

Tupa was an all-around fascinating player who made the transition from quarterback to the punter to have an NFL career.

