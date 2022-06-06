Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / What the D’Ernest Johnson Signing Means For 2022 Browns

What the D’Ernest Johnson Signing Means For 2022 Browns

By

Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Everyone knows that Cleveland Browns run game coordinator Stump Mitchell is very good at his job.

In 2022, he will need to be especially good at managing what looks like an embarrassment of riches in his running backs room.

Some thought that D’Ernest Johnson could have been the odd man out as he had not signed his RFA tender.

Saturday’s news that the Browns reached a one-year deal with Johnson means the Browns now officially have five running backs on the roster.

They are:

  1. Nick Chubb
  2. Kareem Hunt
  3. D’Ernest Johnson
  4. Demetric Felton
  5. Jerome Ford

Will the Browns carry five running backs on the 53-man roster?

If not, who will be the odd man out?

We will begin with who is not going to be left out.

 

1. Chubb

The Browns are committed to Chubb for the long haul.

There is absolutely no doubt about it and for good reason.

All they need from Chubb is to have a healthy 17-game season where he achieves great success week after week.

 

2. Hunt

While Hunt is in the final year of his contract and there were rumblings that he could be on the trading block, that seems unlikely.

Mary Kay Cabot wrote about Hunt’s future on May 29.

She said:

“Even with the surplus of running backs on the roster, Kareem Hunt is still very much in the Browns plans for this season. Heading into the final year of his contract at a maximum of $6.25 million, Hunt is viewed as a valuable member of the offense.”

The Browns want the Chubb and Hunt combo because when both are healthy, it is a tough tandem to stop.

 

3. Johnson

The Browns obviously want Johnson on the roster, or they would not have tendered him a contract.

He seemed like the player that could have been on the move prior to Saturday’s news.

 

And Then There Were Two

That leaves Felton and the rookie Ford.

Felton was mainly used as a wide receiver last season, but the Browns have said they would like him to be utilized as a running back this season.

As for the rookie Ford,  they seem to want to put him somewhere to get experience; that means he could be used exclusively on special teams snaps.

There must be a method to the madness, and maybe all five of them will be on the 53-man active roster.

One thing is for sure, no one can complain about the lack of depth among Browns running backs.

Watching Stump coach up all of these guys will be fun at training camp.

We got a sneak peek at OTAs, but there will be much more to come.

 

 

Recent News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
An Early June Review Of The Browns Deshaun Watson Situation
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (6/5/22)
Linebacker Oshane Ximines #53 of the New York Giants misses the tackle on running back D'Ernest Johnson #30 of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Sign RB D’Ernest Johnson To $2.4 Million Deal

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

An Early June Review Of The Browns Deshaun Watson Situation

No more pages to load