Browns Nation News And Notes (7/1/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, July 1, 2022, and the opening of the Cleveland Browns‘ training camp is later this month.

The future of the team’s QB1 still remains unknown.

The conclusion of Deshaun Watson‘s hearing on Thursday is the top story on the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Hearing Ends, Waiting Begins

After three days, Watson’s disciplinary hearing wrapped up on Thursday afternoon.

Those looking for a quick announcement and resolution are most likely not going to find it.

The Watson watch enters a new phase of waiting as the decision will come from retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson.

Robinson has asked for both sides to file post-trial briefs due the week of July 11 so short of a completely unforeseen and unexpected miracle, a quick decision and resolution are not forthcoming.

A decision should be known by the time training camp opens on July 27.

As reported by ProFootballTalk, that decision is expected to come via a written ruling, released to the media, potentially 20 pages or longer.

The decision could be appealed so how and when this ends remains to be seen.

Though it is certain that the Browns coaching staff is planning for all contingencies, this situation has put a hamper on a comprehensive offensive gameplan leading into training camp.

It will be months down the line before we know how all of this offseason uncertainty impacted the Browns when actual football is played.

 

2. Flashback Friday: The Belichick Years

Today’s throwback, courtesy of Vintage Browns, shows us former Browns head coach Bill Belichick sporting an orange polo shirt (prior to his years of sweatshirts with cutoff sleeves) and having a serious discussion with two of his players.

Vintage Browns captioned it perfect for those of us who wish we were the proverbial fly on the wall in one of these Belichick huddles.

“I want you to hit anything that moves.”

This picture was taken sometime between 1991 and 1993.

TGIF Browns fans!

