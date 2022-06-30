Browns Nation

Kareem Hunt Comments On A Potential Contract Extension

By

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Baker Mayfield #6 after running the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
If running back Kareem Hunt would have his way, he would like to remain with the Cleveland Browns.

After all, he was born and raised in Northeast Ohio

Hunt also suited up for the University of Toledo Rockets.

Therefore, his life has revolved in Ohio and he has given back to the community through football camps.

His extension should be one of the team’s priorities this offseason because he is now playing the final season of the two-year contract he signed in 2020.

He is set to earn a base salary of $1.35 million and a roster bonus of $4.9 million.

His roster bonus includes a per-game active bonus of $200,000.

Hunt is hoping that the deal will be done soon, as shared by WEWS reporter Camyrn Justice.

When asked about a possible extension, Hunt said, “We’re trying to get there for sure. So I’ll see in the next couple weeks.”

Having him back allows the Browns to redeploy their punishing ground attack.

Aside from Hunt who had 386 yards and five touchdowns in eight games, they also have Nick Chubb, who became a PFWA All-Pro after having 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns.

D’Ernest Johnson also showed promise during the absence of both running backs.

 

What’s A Fair Deal For Hunt?

It’s possible that Hunt’s next contract will be close to what he got in his previous deal.

The Browns may give him a three-year contract to retain him until he is 30 years old.

By then, he has earned his money at an age where running backs start to regress.

Coming off an injury and with two other able running backs on the depth chart, Hunt doesn’t have the leverage with the negotiations.

Therefore, he’d likely be happy to sign an identical contract to remain in Cleveland.

