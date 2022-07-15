Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/15/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, July 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just one week away from rookies reporting to training camp.

All of the offseason drama will need to be put aside to focus on preparation for the 2022 NFL season.

While fans continue to await the decision on Deshaun Watson‘s punishment, here is the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. NFL Sunday Ticket Set To Change Providers In 2023

Directv subscribers who are only using the satellite television service to have access to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package which allows access to all Sunday afternoon games (unless otherwise blacked out) will soon have a decision to make.

The 2022 season is the last one with Directv holding those exclusive rights.

The NFL’s relationship with Directv has spanned 25 years.

Indications are that the NFL will award the rights to a streaming partner in 2023; Apple TV is the one most frequently mentioned though Disney and Amazon are still in the race.

This is a huge departure from the NFL’s business model of the past fifty years of allowing American fans to watch arguably the most beloved sport on Sunday afternoons on network television.

It is an interesting follow-on to Amazon winning the rights to Thursday Night Football in 2023, but the NFL opted to move TNF off of NFL Network one year early.

With a proposed price tag of between $2 and $3 billion which is significantly higher than what Directv is paying, some fans are concerned.

Buffering, lag, and cost are the biggest concerns.

 

2. Flashback Friday

In his 27 years as a head coach, Bill Belichick has amassed many head coaching successes, and it all began in Cleveland.

His career win and loss record stands at 290-143.

In 5 years at Cleveland, he was below .500 at 36-44.

Clearly, Cleveland gave Belichick his start as a head coach, and he learned a lot that he took with him to New England.

Though not widely considered a player’s coach, at the time of his firing and the team’s subsequent move to Baltimore, his players spoke up for him.

In February 1996, Keenan McCardell told The Baltimore Sun.

“Bill was stuck in a really tough situation. We had started losing already, but it was a media circus in Cleveland when everyone found out we were moving. Bill tried to keep us away from all the distractions, but it was tough.”

Vinny Testaverde added:

“Losing your job in the NFL is part of the business. However, getting another job relatively quick is also part of the business. Bill is an extremely hard-working and intelligent person. I wish him well wherever he goes.”

Happy Friday Browns fans!

 

Where Does Baker Mayfield Rank Among QB's Since 1999?

