Browns Nation News And Notes (7/3/22)

The Cleveland Browns fanbase, as well as the rest of America, is in the midst of celebrating the July 4th holiday weekend.

Here is a gentle reminder to stay safe this weekend especially if setting off fireworks (with a decidedly Browns twist) courtesy of DollarDog Nick on Twitter.

Please be safe this July 4th weekend. Nobody wants to end up like JPP and barely be able to count Hue Jackson’s career wins on one hand pic.twitter.com/WXZyrfaRBI — DollarDog Nick (@DollarDogNick) July 2, 2022

With that in mind, here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns OL Baby Boom

As previously reported, Wyatt Teller and his wife Carly are expecting a baby in December.

Noah Weiskopf is now reporting that Jack Conklin and his wife Caitlyn Riley are expecting a baby also in December 2022.

The baby will make four for the Conklin family who have a daughter Riley.

The Browns could experience a very interesting December if in the playoff hunt at the same time as two starting offensive linemen are expanding their families.

The #Browns right side of the offensive line are going to be in for quite the month of December 2022. A hopeful Cleveland push for the playoffs but more importantly, the Teller’s and Conklin’s are both ready to welcome a child into the world! Figured this was worth a tweet. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 2, 2022

Conklin has not yet publicly confirmed the news.

2. More Watson Speculation

Weiskopf is also reporting that the NFL leaked Deshaun Watson‘s indefinite suspension punishment as a tactic to get Watson to accept a “longer” punishment.

Because of the NFL’s allegedly unsuccessful maneuver, Tony Grossi has confirmed with two separate sources that Watson will not receive a season-long suspension punishment.

Once again, this case is in the hands of retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson with an opportunity for appeal to Commissioner Roger Goodell so unless Grossi’s sources are Robinson and Goodell, it is unclear what, if anything, this reporting signifies.

The NFL reportedly leaked their hope for an indefinite suspension with the idea of making DW and his team give into a longer punishment. DW held firm and because of it, @TonyGrossi says 2 separate sources said Watson would see the field in some capacity during 2022 season #Browns — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 2, 2022

Weiskopf references a Sports Illustrated article for additional verification in the comments of his original Tweet.

Via an SI article — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 2, 2022

3. Sunday’s Featured Photo

The Browns posted a picture on Twitter of cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Denzel Ward with the caption.

“this is what a receiver’s nightmares look like”

this is what a receiver's nightmares look like 🫣🔒 pic.twitter.com/5lqhh5riSo — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 2, 2022

Keeping both healthy and on the field is a high priority for the Browns in 2022.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!