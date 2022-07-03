Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/3/22)

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns fanbase, as well as the rest of America, is in the midst of celebrating the July 4th holiday weekend.

Here is a gentle reminder to stay safe this weekend especially if setting off fireworks (with a decidedly Browns twist) courtesy of DollarDog Nick on Twitter.

With that in mind, here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns OL Baby Boom

As previously reported, Wyatt Teller and his wife Carly are expecting a baby in December.

Noah Weiskopf is now reporting that Jack Conklin and his wife Caitlyn Riley are expecting a baby also in December 2022.

The baby will make four for the Conklin family who have a daughter Riley.

The Browns could experience a very interesting December if in the playoff hunt at the same time as two starting offensive linemen are expanding their families.

Conklin has not yet publicly confirmed the news.

 

2. More Watson Speculation

Weiskopf is also reporting that the NFL leaked Deshaun Watson‘s indefinite suspension punishment as a tactic to get Watson to accept a “longer” punishment.

Because of the NFL’s allegedly unsuccessful maneuver, Tony Grossi has confirmed with two separate sources that Watson will not receive a season-long suspension punishment.

Once again, this case is in the hands of retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson with an opportunity for appeal to Commissioner Roger Goodell so unless Grossi’s sources are Robinson and Goodell, it is unclear what, if anything, this reporting signifies.

 

Weiskopf references a Sports Illustrated article for additional verification in the comments of his original Tweet.

 

3. Sunday’s Featured Photo

The Browns posted a picture on Twitter of cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Denzel Ward with the caption.

“this is what a receiver’s nightmares look like”

Keeping both healthy and on the field is a high priority for the Browns in 2022.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!

