Browns Nation News And Notes (7/6/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, July 6, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans wake up to a new headline about one of the team’s quarterbacks.

That is our top story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Where Is Baker Mayfield Going?

Any given day, Browns fans can turn on the television or radio and learn what is the latest rumor on Baker Mayfield‘s 2022 football home.

Some still believe it is Cleveland though that has always seemed like an extreme longshot.

Just days ago, we heard that Seattle was working with the Browns on a potential trade deal only for it to be squashed because another team entered the Mayfield sweepstakes.

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and essentially threw a bucket of cold water on these rumors.

Rapoport goes so far as to say that the internet has perpetuated this Seahawks rumor and that the team remains content with a training camp quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

The moral of the story is that everyone involved with any Baker Mayfield deal is staying very quiet so we will not know anything until something becomes official.

 

2. Wayback Wednesday

Here is running back Greg Pruitt grinding out the yards with a half jersey.

One of Pruitt’s trademarks was the tear-away jersey which allowed defenders to get a handful of jersey but not take Pruitt down.

When his jersey was torn away to the point of no return, he would then rush to the sidelines and get a new jersey from the equipment manager with the efficiency of a modern-day NASCAR pit stop.

Pruitt talked about the sideline exchange.

He said:

“By the time I get there, he already had the jersey. I just finished ripping it off and put another one on and I’m going back and putting my shirt in and get back in the huddle.”

The tear-away jersey was banned by the NFL in 1979.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

 

Browns Get Fans Hyped For A Potentially Legendary Defensive Duo

