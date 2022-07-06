Browns Nation News And Notes (7/6/22)

It is Wednesday, July 6, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans wake up to a new headline about one of the team’s quarterbacks.

That is our top story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Where Is Baker Mayfield Going?

Any given day, Browns fans can turn on the television or radio and learn what is the latest rumor on Baker Mayfield‘s 2022 football home.

Some still believe it is Cleveland though that has always seemed like an extreme longshot.

Just days ago, we heard that Seattle was working with the Browns on a potential trade deal only for it to be squashed because another team entered the Mayfield sweepstakes.

The #Seahawks and the #Browns are still in discussions regarding QB Baker Mayfield. A deal was close to done, but a new team has reportedly entered the Mayfield sweepstakes as well. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/STUH5Ccrfy — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) July 3, 2022

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and essentially threw a bucket of cold water on these rumors.

The #Seahawks have never really been that interested in #Browns QB Baker Mayfield, @RapSheet told the @PatMcAfeeShow today. Rapoport called the Mayfield to Seattle talk “an internet rumor that takes a life of its own.” — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 5, 2022

Rapoport goes so far as to say that the internet has perpetuated this Seahawks rumor and that the team remains content with a training camp quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

It looks like the Seattle Seahawks were never really interested in Baker Mayfield after all, @JacobCamenker explains. 📰: https://t.co/rerdXHsc89 pic.twitter.com/NSykS3TRrZ — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) July 6, 2022

The moral of the story is that everyone involved with any Baker Mayfield deal is staying very quiet so we will not know anything until something becomes official.

2. Wayback Wednesday

Pruitt, with half of his jersey#Browns pic.twitter.com/F2rMkplUiB — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) July 5, 2022

Here is running back Greg Pruitt grinding out the yards with a half jersey.

One of Pruitt’s trademarks was the tear-away jersey which allowed defenders to get a handful of jersey but not take Pruitt down.

When his jersey was torn away to the point of no return, he would then rush to the sidelines and get a new jersey from the equipment manager with the efficiency of a modern-day NASCAR pit stop.

Pruitt talked about the sideline exchange.

He said:

“By the time I get there, he already had the jersey. I just finished ripping it off and put another one on and I’m going back and putting my shirt in and get back in the huddle.”

The tear-away jersey was banned by the NFL in 1979.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!