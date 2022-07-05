Browns Nation

Browns Get Fans Hyped For A Potentially Legendary Defensive Duo

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns defense will give a lot of teams a hard time in 2022.

Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the team to re-establish a fierce pass rush with Myles Garrett.

Those two players will also be their anchors in neutralizing the opponent’s run game.

But if the other team decides to pass, they might not have much success either because of these two athletes.

Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II will have wide receivers sleeping early and saying their players to have a great game against them.

They are one of the best, if not the top, cornerback tandems in the league and they can make a wideout miserable on the field.

In his rookie season, Newsome had 33 solo tackles and nine passes defended.

Those numbers made him a part of the 2021 All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Meanwhile, Ward had 34 tackles and three interceptions to earn his second Pro Bowl selection.

More importantly, he will remain in Cleveland for the long term after agreeing to a five-year, $100.5 million extension.

That contract includes $71.25 million in guaranteed money and a $20 million signing bonus.

 

Newsome And Ward Will Have Their Hands Full

Both players like a challenge and they will get tons of it from their division alone.

The Baltimore Ravens have Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews, who had 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Meanwhile, they must cover the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson.

It doesn’t get easier when they face the Cincinnati Bengals because of Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase.

Also on their schedule are the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

For the Browns to succeed, they will need Newsome and Ward to keep the receivers of these teams at bay.

