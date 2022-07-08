Browns Nation News And Notes (7/8/22)

It is Friday, July 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have experienced yet another busy offseason week.

The preseason is upon us with training camp opening for the rookies on Friday, July 22 so this is supposed to be the calm and quiet period.

With the Browns especially in 2022, that seems unlikely.

On that note, here is the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Baker Mayfield Musings

While Baker Mayfield is no longer a Cleveland Brown, there will be some interesting plotlines to follow as he goes to Carolina.

One of them is Carolina’s legend and NFL Network broadcaster Steve Smith Sr.’s disdain for Mayfield.

Smith never hesitated to lash out about Mayfield on the air.

Now Smith, who is the Panthers preseason color analyst, finds himself cheering Mayfield on.

Oh, how the tide has turned, at least temporarily.

Check it out.

Ride or die with your team #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/pc1MrG3TIN — Steve Smith Sr. (@CutToIt) July 6, 2022

Smith seems surprised with himself as he says “Go Baker” at the end of the video.

Another storyline is Mayfield’s reunion with Rashard Higgins, especially in Week 1 against their former team.

Will they have the same chemistry in Carolina as they did in Cleveland?

2. Will Clay Matthews Finally Get In The Hall Of Fame?

Clay Matthews Jr.’s much-deserved quest to be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been revived.

He has been named as one of the 54 semifinalists in the seniors and coach/contributor category for the 2023 class.

For years, fans have been puzzled and annoyed that he was snubbed.

Hopefully, 2023 is finally his year.

Former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. named senior Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists @ProFootballHOF@JennMatthews57@Browns https://t.co/3BrRWAbecJ — Jay Minkin (@minkinsmusic) July 8, 2022

This category is loaded with people who were involved with the Browns as part of their professional careers.

The pair are being considered by the Seniors and Coach/Contributor Committees, respectively. Former head coach Marty Schottenheimer is also a candidate. https://t.co/8e1gBKGLUV — ianistesting (@ianistesting) July 8, 2022

They include Art Modell, Marty Schottenheimer, and Mike Holmgren.

3. Flashback Friday

Speaking of Matthews, Vintage Browns brings us a flashback Friday photo of him doing what he did best, using his body to pull people down.

