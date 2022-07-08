Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/8/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, July 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have experienced yet another busy offseason week.

The preseason is upon us with training camp opening for the rookies on Friday, July 22 so this is supposed to be the calm and quiet period.

With the Browns especially in 2022, that seems unlikely.

On that note, here is the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Baker Mayfield Musings

While Baker Mayfield is no longer a Cleveland Brown, there will be some interesting plotlines to follow as he goes to Carolina.

One of them is Carolina’s legend and NFL Network broadcaster Steve Smith Sr.’s disdain for Mayfield.

Smith never hesitated to lash out about Mayfield on the air.

Now Smith, who is the Panthers preseason color analyst, finds himself cheering Mayfield on.

Oh, how the tide has turned, at least temporarily.

Check it out.

Smith seems surprised with himself as he says “Go Baker” at the end of the video.

Another storyline is Mayfield’s reunion with Rashard Higgins, especially in Week 1 against their former team.

Will they have the same chemistry in Carolina as they did in Cleveland?

 

2. Will Clay Matthews Finally Get In The Hall Of Fame?

Clay Matthews Jr.’s much-deserved quest to be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been revived.

He has been named as one of the 54 semifinalists in the seniors and coach/contributor category for the 2023 class.

For years, fans have been puzzled and annoyed that he was snubbed.

Hopefully, 2023 is finally his year.

This category is loaded with people who were involved with the Browns as part of their professional careers.

They include Art Modell, Marty Schottenheimer, and Mike Holmgren.

 

3. Flashback Friday

Speaking of Matthews, Vintage Browns brings us a flashback Friday photo of him doing what he did best, using his body to pull people down.

TGIF Browns fans!

