Browns Nation News And Notes (8/15/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, August 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns begin a new week of training and practice as the Philadelphia Eagles are set to come to town later in the week.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Three Browns In NFL Top 100, So Far

The NFL released half of its list of the Top 100 players of 2022 on Sunday.

Three Browns made the cut in the rankings from 100-51.

There are no spoilers here as each was a Pro Bowler last season.

They are Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Denzel Ward.

At number 55 is Bitonio.

Teller, also known as the Pancake King, comes in at number 83.

And Denzel Ward is ranked number 87.

It is the first time that Teller and Ward made the Top 100 list; Bitonio was ranked number 93 in 2021.

This is the 12th year of the NFL Top 100.

The league polls players on who they believe the Top 100 should be, and they compile the results.

Numbers 50 through 21 will be released on August 21 and the Top 20 will be revealed on August 28.

 

2. Njoku Is Entertained By Young Fan’s Impersonation Of Him

One of the best parts of training camp for fans and players alike is the interaction that can occur in a smaller setting than Sunday game days during the season.

David Njoku was recently treated to a very good impersonation of his touchdown slam ritual.

Check it out.

 

3. JOK’s Personality Shines Through On Building The Browns

Another 22-minute episode of Building The Browns dropped on Sunday morning.

Episode 6 is called Training Camp, Part 1.

A highlight was watching the players record the hype video footage that fans at FirstEnergy Stadium see on game days.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was featured and interviewed for the segment, and his likable personality and competitive nature came through.

Check out the clip below or tune in to the full episode on YouTube.

Happy Monday Browns fans!

 

