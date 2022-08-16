Fans React To Cade York Winning Maurice Bassett Award

The Cleveland Browns announced that the recipient of the 2022 Maurice Bassett Award, given to the top rookie performer in training camp, is kicker Cade York.

This year's Maurice Bassett Award, given to the top rookie in training camp, goes to…. kicker Cade York. York has hit 22 of 24 kicks during team periods to date. York beats out Jerome Ford and Martin Emerson Jr. #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 16, 2022

While the rookie class is loaded with good players, York was the obvious choice to win this award.

He has been practically perfect, 28-30 at camp, from a variety of distances.

Today, he hit a 55-yarder reportedly with room to spare.

#Browns K Cade York hits a 55 yard field goal to cap a 6-6 day. He’s now 28-30 in camp. pic.twitter.com/fBP91bGxmo — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 16, 2022

Fans reacted to this news with a variety of reactions.

1. Big Demand For York Jerseys

This news solidified that York is a genuine star, and fans are eager to add a York jersey to their collections.

I need to order a Cade York jersey!!! #Browns — Jay Sweigart 🇨🇦 (@JasonSweigart3) August 16, 2022

We can expect to see many Number 3 Browns jerseys at FirstEnergy Stadium on fall Sundays.

2. Fans Are Excited To See Him In All Conditions

Since it is obvious that York has the leg, one fan has put York on notice that he expects 5 field goals converted in snowy conditions.

I want 5 quality snow field goals made this season @YorkCade — Dawgs Eternal (@Dawgs_eternal) August 16, 2022

3. The Next Phil Dawson

Since he was drafted, York has been compared to the last great Browns kicker, Phil Dawson.

Though some fans believe he needs a nickname, fans are comfortable calling him “The Next Phil Dawson” for the time being.

“York the Cork” or “Cade with the Fade” were suggested.

THE NEXT PHIL DAWSON — Caden Schmidt. (@Tosteeeee) August 16, 2022

Many expect York to be well known outside of Cleveland by the end of the 2022 season.

Cade York is going to be a household name sooner than later https://t.co/X4pWc71snw — Kous (@kousurdaddy) August 16, 2022

4. Browns Will Need Him

Fans believe the team will need him this season.

Something tells me we’re gonna need him! Atta boy! — Levi White (@biggllwhite) August 16, 2022

Considering how much Evan McPherson helped the Bengals last season, this could end up being a very true statement.

5. Don’t Jinx Him

Several fans are concerned that this award and the great expectations placed on York’s shoulders (or leg) will jinx him.

I mean, y’all jinxed him now. Good job. LOL — Henry Monmouth (@henry_monmouth) August 16, 2022

Zac Jackson is not wrong in his assessment of York.

He said:

“If York continues on this track he’ll also win a Nobel Peace Prize and earn multiple keys to the city.”

There is no doubt that York has been the feel-good story of the spring and summer, and fans can’t wait to watch him in action this season.