Fans React To Cade York Winning Maurice Bassett Award

Cade York #36 of the LSU Tigers kick a field goal during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns announced that the recipient of the 2022 Maurice Bassett Award, given to the top rookie performer in training camp, is kicker Cade York.

While the rookie class is loaded with good players, York was the obvious choice to win this award.

He has been practically perfect, 28-30 at camp, from a variety of distances.

Today, he hit a 55-yarder reportedly with room to spare.

Fans reacted to this news with a variety of reactions.

 

1. Big Demand For York Jerseys

This news solidified that York is a genuine star, and fans are eager to add a York jersey to their collections.

We can expect to see many Number 3 Browns jerseys at FirstEnergy Stadium on fall Sundays.

 

2. Fans Are Excited To See Him In All Conditions

Since it is obvious that York has the leg, one fan has put York on notice that he expects 5 field goals converted in snowy conditions.

 

3. The Next Phil Dawson

Since he was drafted, York has been compared to the last great Browns kicker, Phil Dawson.

Though some fans believe he needs a nickname, fans are comfortable calling him “The Next Phil Dawson” for the time being.

“York the Cork” or “Cade with the Fade” were suggested.

Many expect York to be well known outside of Cleveland by the end of the 2022 season.

 

4. Browns Will Need Him

Fans believe the team will need him this season.

Considering how much Evan McPherson helped the Bengals last season, this could end up being a very true statement.

 

5. Don’t Jinx Him

Several fans are concerned that this award and the great expectations placed on York’s shoulders (or leg) will jinx him.

Zac Jackson is not wrong in his assessment of York.

He said:

“If York continues on this track he’ll also win a Nobel Peace Prize and earn multiple keys to the city.”

There is no doubt that York has been the feel-good story of the spring and summer, and fans can’t wait to watch him in action this season.

