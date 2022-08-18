Browns Nation News And Notes (8/18/22)

It is Thursday, August 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are days away from playing their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 PM EDT.

Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Claim Offensive Tackle Off Waivers

The Browns added OT Wyatt Miller to the roster on Wednesday.

Miller was recently waived by the Carolina Panthers and has struggled to find a landing spot since entering the NFL as a UDFA in 2019.

The Browns will be his eighth NFL team as he enters his fourth season.

To date, he has been limited to practice squad duties.

Wide receiver Travell Harris was waived to make room for the addition of Miller.

The #Browns have signed T Wyatt Miller and waived WR Travell Harris. Miller was signed as an UDFA by the Jets in 2019 and has spent time on the Bengals, Seahawks and 49ers practice squads. He has spent most of the 2022 training camp with the Panthers. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 17, 2022

2. Emerson Ranks High On Rookies PFF List

Martin Emerson made a huge Pick 6 play in the Week 1 preseason game against the Jaguars.

🚨 MARTIN EMERSON PICK-SIX 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XafxwdJWzR — Tru Maroon Nation (@TruMaroonNation) August 13, 2022

This play propelled him to a second-place ranking among defensive rookies after the first preseason game, according to Pro Football Focus.

Top defensive rooks from Preseason Week 1 💥 pic.twitter.com/g5thZiMFAa — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 17, 2022

We hope to see much more of that in the weeks to come.

3. FirstEnergy Getting New Grass

New grass has been planted for the Browns’ preseason home opener against the Eagles on Sunday.

It takes 10-14 days to root in properly, per Daryl Ruiter; however, it was just planted over the weekend.

#Browns installed new sod at @FEStadium following the MGK concert Saturday night. Takes 10-14 days for it to root properly. They're playing on it Sunday. Hope the miracle grow works some OT this week. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 17, 2022

Among things to keep an eye on Sunday are the players, coaches, score, and the grass.

4. Jointed Practices Begin With The Eagles

The Eagles are in town, and joint practices begin today.

This is a reunion of sorts as Coach Stefanski grew up in Philadelphia and was an Eagles fan as a child.

Speaking of Stefanski, a fan noticed that EA Sports improved Stefanski’s likeness in the Madden 23 video game.

While this image looks like Stefanski, we also see a resemblance to Steelers legend Franco Harris.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!