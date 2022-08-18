Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/18/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, August 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are days away from playing their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 PM EDT.

Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns Claim Offensive Tackle Off Waivers

The Browns added OT Wyatt Miller to the roster on Wednesday.

Miller was recently waived by the Carolina Panthers and has struggled to find a landing spot since entering the NFL as a UDFA in 2019.

The Browns will be his eighth NFL team as he enters his fourth season.

To date, he has been limited to practice squad duties.

Wide receiver Travell Harris was waived to make room for the addition of Miller.

 

2. Emerson Ranks High On Rookies PFF List

Martin Emerson made a huge Pick 6 play in the Week 1 preseason game against the Jaguars.

This play propelled him to a second-place ranking among defensive rookies after the first preseason game, according to Pro Football Focus.

We hope to see much more of that in the weeks to come.

 

3. FirstEnergy Getting New Grass

New grass has been planted for the Browns’ preseason home opener against the Eagles on Sunday.

It takes 10-14 days to root in properly, per Daryl Ruiter; however, it was just planted over the weekend.

Among things to keep an eye on Sunday are the players, coaches, score, and the grass.

 

4. Jointed Practices Begin With The Eagles

The Eagles are in town, and joint practices begin today.

This is a reunion of sorts as Coach Stefanski grew up in Philadelphia and was an Eagles fan as a child.

Speaking of Stefanski, a fan noticed that EA Sports improved Stefanski’s likeness in the Madden 23 video game.

While this image looks like Stefanski, we also see a resemblance to Steelers legend Franco Harris.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

 

