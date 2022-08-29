Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/29/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, August 29, 2022.

The preseason games are over for the Cleveland Browns, and in 24 hours, we will know the final 53-man roster for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

News about roster cuts made before the Tuesday afternoon deadline tops the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns Release Four Players On Sunday

All NFL teams must go from 80 players to 53 by Tuesday, August 30 at 4:00 PM EDT.

The Browns are getting an early start on the cuts.

Four players were released Sunday evening.

They are wide receiver Javon Wims, defensive tackle Glen Logan, defensive end Curtis Weaver, and offensive lineman Ben Petrula.

 

2. An Update On Chris Odom’s Injury

Unfortunately, defensive end Chris Odom‘s injury during the Chicago Bears preseason game is a season-ender.

Odom tore his ACL.

This is a sad ending to what has been a great 2022 for Odom following his outstanding performance in the USFL this year.

 

3. Myles Garrett Is Ranked 11th In NFL Top 100

On Sunday night, the NFL released its Top 20 players of 2022.

These rankings are player-determined.

Myles Garrett came in at the 11th spot.

In 2021, he was 16th so he has moved up 5 positions.

Garrett is the highest-ranked Browns player in the Top 100 in 2022.

Teammates Nick Chubb (33rd), Joel Bitonio (55th), Wyatt Teller (83rd), and Denzel Ward (87th) also made this year’s list.

The Browns had a funny response to Garrett’s ranking joking that the NFL accidentally added an extra 1 to it.

 

4. A Monday Memory

On this day 34 years ago, Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar graced the cover of Sports Illustrated for its NFL Preview issue.

The headline about Kosar was posed as a question.

It read: “Cleveland’s Bernie Kosar Last of the great quarterbacks?”

The Browns Vs. Panthers game is now just 13 days away.

On that happy note, have a great Monday Browns fans!

 

