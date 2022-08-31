Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/31/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns‘ 53-man roster is set, at least for now.

Some wonder how many trades or pickups could occur in the next 12 days.

This is the initial 53-man roster.

Thoughts about the roster headline the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Offense Is A Concern

Despite all of the offseason roster moves, the Browns’ offensive roster remains a concern.

Social media was comparing teams’ offenses to models of cars, and Nick Pedone likened the Browns’ offense to a “2017 Honda Civic with the check engine light on.”

An interesting and troubling analogy.

 

2. Only 2 Tight Ends

For a head coach that prides himself on multiple tight end sets, it is curious that Coach Stefanski and the Browns have chosen to only carry two tight ends on the roster.

There are also no fullbacks that could potentially line up as tight ends.

Perhaps Kareem Hunt will be used in these types of plays.

Demetric Felton is also a player capable of multiple positions though officially listed as a running back.

 

3. Johnny Stanton Says Goodbye

Perhaps the most shocking cut was fullback Johnny Stanton.

He has been with the team since 2020 and has proven to be a utility player that could block, catch, or run the ball.

He was loved by fans for his fun personality and his charitable works, and it appears the feeling was mutual.

Stanton wrote a heartfelt goodbye note to the city of Cleveland and Browns fans on social media.

It said:

“Love you Cleveland, but it seems that it’s my time to move on. I hope I have been half as good to this city as it has been to me. See you in the next spot”

Best wishes to Johnny Stanton wherever his next stop may be!

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

 

 

