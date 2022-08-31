Browns Nation News And Notes (8/31/22)

It is Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns‘ 53-man roster is set, at least for now.

Some wonder how many trades or pickups could occur in the next 12 days.

This is the initial 53-man roster.

Thoughts about the roster headline the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Offense Is A Concern

Despite all of the offseason roster moves, the Browns’ offensive roster remains a concern.

Social media was comparing teams’ offenses to models of cars, and Nick Pedone likened the Browns’ offense to a “2017 Honda Civic with the check engine light on.”

An interesting and troubling analogy.

The #Browns offense is a 2017 Honda Civic with the check engine light on. https://t.co/z7cTPiQhng — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) August 31, 2022

2. Only 2 Tight Ends

For a head coach that prides himself on multiple tight end sets, it is curious that Coach Stefanski and the Browns have chosen to only carry two tight ends on the roster.

There are also no fullbacks that could potentially line up as tight ends.

Perhaps Kareem Hunt will be used in these types of plays.

Demetric Felton is also a player capable of multiple positions though officially listed as a running back.

Instant takeaways from Browns initial 53: * Felton now classified as RB, per team. 5 in the room.

* WR Michael Woods, hamstring, makes it.

* DE Chase Winowich, hamstring, makes it.

* 5 safeties including D'Anthony Bell + Richard LeCounte.

* Only 2 tight ends. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 30, 2022

3. Johnny Stanton Says Goodbye

Perhaps the most shocking cut was fullback Johnny Stanton.

He has been with the team since 2020 and has proven to be a utility player that could block, catch, or run the ball.

Love you Cleveland, but it seems that it’s my time to move on. I hope I have been half as good to this city as it has been to me.

See you in the next spot 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/PmLIjb34EG — Johnny Stanton (@johnnystantoniv) August 30, 2022

He was loved by fans for his fun personality and his charitable works, and it appears the feeling was mutual.

Wishing this dude the best. Helluva football player, and someone who is very active with great causes like @AthleteAlly. The world needs more people like Johnny Stanton. https://t.co/9l88RvyWC9 — AndyCleves (@AndyCleves_) August 30, 2022

Stanton wrote a heartfelt goodbye note to the city of Cleveland and Browns fans on social media.

It said:

“Love you Cleveland, but it seems that it’s my time to move on. I hope I have been half as good to this city as it has been to me. See you in the next spot”

Best wishes to Johnny Stanton wherever his next stop may be!

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!