Browns Nation News And Notes (8/4/22)

It is Thursday, August 4, 2022, and what little clarity the Cleveland Browns believed they had on the Deshaun Watson situation is now gone.

With the NFL appealing Sue L. Robinson’s ruling of a six-game suspension, things are once again uncertain regarding Watson’s availability.

Any certainty the #Browns felt Monday about their QB position this season was an illusion. Now they're back to being uncertain, but it's what they signed up for when they made the trade.https://t.co/lpXlLb8rLy — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) August 3, 2022

In the wake of that uncertainty, here is a pick-me-up that is guaranteed to brighten your Thursday.

This is Nick Chubb doing what he does best, taking it to the house.

This is something all Browns fans like to see.

Here’s a Nick Chubb Touchdown run to cheer you up #Browns. pic.twitter.com/ACiCKVgYsb — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) August 3, 2022

Other good news from training camp headlines Thursday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Cooper Is Back

Amari Cooper was back at practice on Wednesday.

He was held out on Tuesday after a minor ankle injury on Monday.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper is back practicing today after missing yesterday. He tweaked his ankle Monday and the team held him out yesterday as a precaution. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) August 3, 2022

Looks like the ankle is doing just fine.

2. Another WR Roster Move

Speaking of wide receivers, this could be a vulnerable position group for the Browns with youth and injuries being the big stories in 2022.

That explains why the Browns continue to look for young talent to add to the roster.

On Wednesday, the team signed 2022 UDFA Daylen Baldwin who played for Morgan State, Jackson State, and Michigan during his collegiate career.

Cleveland Browns Sign WR Daylen Baldwin

* 2021 Michigan

* 2020 Jackson State University

* 2017-18 Morgan State University pic.twitter.com/ewn8eSZFkp — HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) August 3, 2022

Beyond Cooper, it looks as though there are opportunities for players to step up and grab the WR2 position and/or make big plays for this offense.

Baldwin is already in the mix connecting with Jacoby Brissett.

#Browns Jacoby Brissett to new WR Daylen Baldwin. pic.twitter.com/Mw39S7d1jz — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2022

3. Throwback Thursday

This TBT is dedicated to the tried-and-true Browns fans that have been with the team through plenty of ups and downs.

It already feels like a long week (or year) for Browns fans, but they will show up and be loud the first chance they get to be in FirstEnergy Stadium and watch the 2022 Browns.

Best fans in all the land.

Vintage #Browns pic.twitter.com/iiz9lVSF2F — Vintage Browns (@VintageBrowns) July 31, 2022

Vintage Browns calls Browns fans the “best fans in all the land”.

On that note, Happy Thursday Browns fans!