Browns Nation News And Notes (8/4/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, August 4, 2022, and what little clarity the Cleveland Browns believed they had on the Deshaun Watson situation is now gone.

With the NFL appealing Sue L. Robinson’s ruling of a six-game suspension, things are once again uncertain regarding Watson’s availability.

In the wake of that uncertainty, here is a pick-me-up that is guaranteed to brighten your Thursday.

This is Nick Chubb doing what he does best, taking it to the house.

This is something all Browns fans like to see.

Other good news from training camp headlines Thursday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Cooper Is Back

Amari Cooper was back at practice on Wednesday.

He was held out on Tuesday after a minor ankle injury on Monday.

Looks like the ankle is doing just fine.

 

2. Another WR Roster Move

Speaking of wide receivers, this could be a vulnerable position group for the Browns with youth and injuries being the big stories in 2022.

That explains why the Browns continue to look for young talent to add to the roster.

On Wednesday, the team signed 2022 UDFA Daylen Baldwin who played for Morgan State, Jackson State, and Michigan during his collegiate career.

Beyond Cooper, it looks as though there are opportunities for players to step up and grab the WR2 position and/or make big plays for this offense.

Baldwin is already in the mix connecting with Jacoby Brissett.

 

3. Throwback Thursday

This TBT is dedicated to the tried-and-true Browns fans that have been with the team through plenty of ups and downs.

It already feels like a long week (or year) for Browns fans, but they will show up and be loud the first chance they get to be in FirstEnergy Stadium and watch the 2022 Browns.

Vintage Browns calls Browns fans the “best fans in all the land”.

On that note, Happy Thursday Browns fans!

 

