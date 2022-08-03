Browns Nation

Report: NFL Is Appealing Deshaun Watson Suspension

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson saga is not over.

After NFL arbitrator Sue L. Robinson assigned a six-game suspension to Watson on Monday, the NFL has chosen to appeal the suspension on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by Ian Rapoport.

 

What Does It Mean?

One thing for sure is that it means the uncertainty about Watson’s availability during the 2022 season continues.

While Watson and the NFL Players Association communicated their decision not to appeal Robinson’s ruling the evening before it was released, it was never clear what the NFL would do.

According to Jeff Darlington, the NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension with a minimum of one year served.

The NFL is also seeking a monetary fine.

According to Albert Breer, the NFL is citing this as the most “egregious” behavior it has seen.

 

What Are The Next Steps?

Per Noah Weiskopf, the NFLPA has two days to respond to the appeal.

The NFLPA will certainly cite precedent among players and owners as part of its response.

Roger Goodell also must decide if he will designate an alternate party to hear the appeal.

Watson’s side also has a decision to make, whether he will sue the NFL.

 

The Distraction Continues

With training camp underway and teams preparing for the 2022 season, this continues to be a big distraction for the Browns.

The front office knew this could happen so it is likely there are contingency plans in place.

What is not clear is how long this could continue until there is a definitive resolution.

No one can be happy about this, starting with Robinson herself.

The NFLPA, Watson, and the Browns cannot be pleased either.

Per Dianna Russini, Watson’s people thought six games was too many so this definitely cannot sit well with them.

We will keep you posted as this story continues to evolve.

 

