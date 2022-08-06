Browns Nation News And Notes (8/6/22)

Good morning Cleveland (and beyond)!

A Golden Sunrise in Cleveland, OH pic.twitter.com/blNIGXu49G — Gabe Wasylko (@GabeWasylko) August 5, 2022

It is Saturday, August 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns once again invite fans to Berea for another open training camp practice.

It will be a packed house which is nothing new as The Game Day NFL has determined the Browns have the highest attendance percentage among all NFL teams.

Though the calculations and method to derive this number are unknown, Browns fans already knew this to be a fact.

Damn people really wanna go watch the Browns like that pic.twitter.com/0fAwyaC0oP — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) August 5, 2022

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Teller Tells It Like It Is

There are so many reasons to love Wyatt Teller.

We love his ability to just tell it like it is when asked about the Browns’ current QB situation.

He is an offensive lineman so he is worried about who is in front of him on the opponent’s defensive line.

No matter who the Browns QB1 is, Teller favors running the ball.

With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the backfield, who can argue with that logic?

Wyatt Teller states the obvious out loud when asked about the QB situation. Run the ball no matter who’s behind him. Couldn’t agree more. Are you listening coach Stefanski? #Browns pic.twitter.com/oCXIit7nt1 — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) August 5, 2022

2. York Is Simply Amazing

Cade York is putting on a dominating performance each day at training camp.

Once again, it is not a Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium, but the precision, composure, and confidence he exudes at training camp should translate to huge regular season success in those high-pressure situations.

#Browns Cade York 5/6 today. Here's the long he made— a 54-yarder. pic.twitter.com/xoapMORna4 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2022

3. Harris Is Not Injured

Another player working hard and performing well this offseason and during training camp is center Nick Harris.

That’s why there was a collective sigh of relief when it was learned exactly why he left the field with a trainer on Friday.

Though getting poked in the eye is hardly fun or pain-free, most of the time it is much more temporary than a bodily injury.

Team says Nick Harris got poked in the eye and he’s okay. https://t.co/RCpM9Js4u4 — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) August 5, 2022

4. More Good News From Training Camp

In other good news, wide receivers David Bell and Anthony Schwartz who have been dealing with injuries are getting closer to coming back.

Coach Stefanski confirmed their imminent return but provided no specific timeline.

#Browns Anthony Schwartz and David Bell still with the trainers on Friday, but Kevin Stefanski said they’re very close to returning. Appears Joel Bitonio is getting rest day. pic.twitter.com/w7UiGgFIQQ — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 5, 2022

Happy Saturday Browns fans!