Could Browns Play In 2023 Hall Of Fame Game?

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

In what is considered a way-too-early and exciting prediction, Twitter user MoreForYouCleveland advances an interesting theory about the Cleveland Browns participating in next year’s Hall of Fame Game despite the fact it is a year away.

Given the fact that Browns legend Joe Thomas will be on the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot and should get in during his first year of eligibility, it is not unrealistic to think the Browns could play in the Hall of Fame Game to kick off the weekend of celebrations in Thomas’s honor.

Zac Jackson also shared a similar prediction earlier this summer when the Browns team took a field trip to Canton during mandatory minicamp and practiced in the stadium.

Nick Pedone also predicted this back in February when the 2022 Hall of Fame Game participants were announced.

Of course, a lot can happen between now and then.

The first thing that must happen is that Thomas gets in on the first ballot.

 

Will Thomas Get In?

Thomas’s career was legendary with the only drawback being that he did not win a Super Bowl.

Some of his noteworthy peers, also eligible for the first time in 2023, are Super Bowl Champions.

They are Darrelle Revis, James Harrison, and Dwight Freeney.

However, Thomas is believed to be the best in his era to play his position.

He also played 10 straight seasons with the Browns and 10,363 consecutive offensive snaps; Thomas was the Iron Man of his position.

 

Browns Are Due To Play In HOF Game

The Browns have not played in the HOF Game since reentering the NFL in 1999 so they are due to be a participant in the near future.

They have five appearances in the game with a 2-3 record overall.

Those appearances were as follows:

  1. A 1963 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers
  2. A 1967 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles
  3. A 1981 victory over the Atlanta Falcons
  4. A 1990 loss to the Chicago Bears
  5. A 1999 victory over the Dallas Cowboys

If all of this happens, Canton will certainly be draped in brown and orange next year at this time.

 

