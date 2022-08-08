Browns Nation News And Notes (8/8/22)

It is Monday, August 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a short week of preparation before their first preseason game on Friday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team travels to Jacksonville on Wednesday.

#Browns are scheduled to travel to Jacksonville on Wednesday. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 7, 2022

Training camp news once again tops the headlines for this Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. More Player Workouts Expected This Week

Brad Stainbrook’s sources are telling him that in spite of the short week, the team is still planning to host players for a workout.

Among the positions mentioned that will host players for a workout is the linebacker group.

Keep an eye out for that to occur either Monday or Tuesday.

#Browns will be hosting another workout early next week, per source. I’m expecting a few LBs to be among of the workout. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 7, 2022

2. Is The Hunt Holdout Over?

Sunday’s headlines were dominated by Kareem Hunt who asked the Browns for a trade which they promptly declined.

Hunt also did not participate in team drills on Friday or Saturday.

It is not clear if the situation is resolved, but one change noted at Sunday’s training camp practice was that Hunt was involved in the team drills.

Kareem Hunt, who's asked the #Browns to trade him but was told no per sources, returned to team drills Sunday after skipping them for 2 days; 'If our players are healthy, they practice' Stefanski said before Day 10 https://t.co/vcIxr2fGaf — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 7, 2022

Could that change be due to Hunt accepting the Browns’ decision?

Or could it be related to a statement that Coach Stefanski made?

He said:

“If our players are healthy, they practice.”

Hunt also stayed on the field after practice to run sprints with Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen.

#Browns Kareem Hunt not only returned to team drills, but ran sprints after practice with Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen despite a real feel temp of 98 degrees pic.twitter.com/PWERP5Uqly — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 7, 2022

3. Bell’s Injury Is Revealed

Rookie wide receiver David Bell finally made his debut at training camp over the weekend.

To the disappointment of many, Bell started the 2022 preseason on the PUP list.

On Sunday, Bell revealed that he had a stress fracture in his foot.

Though it is not clear how or when it happened, it was diagnosed after June’s mandatory minicamp.

#Browns WR David Bell acknowledged that he had a stress fracture in his foot discovered after minicamp. Doesn’t know how it happened. Is back practicing and feels good — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 7, 2022

The Browns need healthy wide receivers so Bell’s return is great news.

Happy Monday Browns fans!