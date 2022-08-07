Joe Thomas Is Making An Impact At Browns’ Training Camp

Cleveland Browns‘ legendary offensive lineman Joe Thomas has been in the news lately for a lot of good reasons.

To begin with, Thomas is eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023; many feel that he will achieve HOF status on the first ballot.

A year from now, Joe Thomas will stroll into the Hall of Fame as the best offensive lineman of his generation. When other offensive linemen talk about how it's done, they point to Joe Thomas. The ultimate compliment. — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) August 5, 2022

In addition, Thomas is part of the all-star media crew covering the Browns’ preseason games for News 5.

.@joethomas73, @ChrisRose and @AKinkhabwala will serve as our broadcast crew for 2022 preseason games on @WEWS

🙌 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 8, 2022

His partners will be Chris Rose on play-by-play and Aditi Kinkahabwala as the sideline reporter.

And last but not least, with COVID-19 restrictions lifted for the first time in two preseasons, Thomas has been able to visit training camp and work with the offensive line, most notably Jedrick Wills.

For the second straight day, Joe Thomas was giving technique lessons after practice to #Browns offensive tackles. He spent a good chunk of 1-on-1 time after this photo with Jedrick Wills Jr., too. pic.twitter.com/GwsApNkPxR — Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) August 2, 2022

His presence has been noted and felt by several including Coach Stefanski and Browns O-line coach Bill Callahan, and both recently commented on what an impact Joe Thomas is having on the 2022 Browns.

What Stefanski Said

Coach Stefanski joked that the team would be happy to give Thomas a locker so that he keeps coming around.

He is welcome every day at camp.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski says Joe Thomas is welcome every day at camp, they will get him a locker. Thomas has been assisting O-linemen. pic.twitter.com/dxeuqZa12j — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 5, 2022

What Callahan Said

The Browns have arguably the best offensive line coach in football with Bill Callahan.

Unprompted, Callahan brought up Joe Thomas’s influence when asked how Jedrick Wills is progressing.

We've heard a lot about Joe Thomas the last few days from the O-linemen since he's been out at practice. #Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan brought him up unprompted today, talking about how Jed Wills is coming along: pic.twitter.com/Z6S2QANlbZ — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) August 6, 2022

Callahan said:

“Joe Thomas has been incredibly helpful and it’s great to have him back with us…But this is just such a great idealistic situation for him to be here, and he’s doing media in the preseason…It’s just great for the players to be around a great player.”

Coach Callahan also mentioned that Thomas has been a presence in the classroom as well as on the practice field.

The Browns and Jedrick Wills, in particular, are lucky to have Thomas as a resource.

He obviously bleeds orange and brown so he will do anything to help this team achieve success.