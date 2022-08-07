Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Thomas Is Making An Impact At Browns’ Training Camp

Joe Thomas Is Making An Impact At Browns’ Training Camp

By

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas (73) on the sidelines during the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts on September 24, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.
(Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland Browns‘ legendary offensive lineman Joe Thomas has been in the news lately for a lot of good reasons.

To begin with, Thomas is eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023; many feel that he will achieve HOF status on the first ballot.

In addition, Thomas is part of the all-star media crew covering the Browns’ preseason games for News 5.

His partners will be Chris Rose on play-by-play and Aditi Kinkahabwala as the sideline reporter.

And last but not least, with COVID-19 restrictions lifted for the first time in two preseasons, Thomas has been able to visit training camp and work with the offensive line, most notably Jedrick Wills.

His presence has been noted and felt by several including Coach Stefanski and Browns O-line coach Bill Callahan, and both recently commented on what an impact Joe Thomas is having on the 2022 Browns.

 

What Stefanski Said

Coach Stefanski joked that the team would be happy to give Thomas a locker so that he keeps coming around.

He is welcome every day at camp.

 

What Callahan Said

The Browns have arguably the best offensive line coach in football with Bill Callahan.

Unprompted, Callahan brought up Joe Thomas’s influence when asked how Jedrick Wills is progressing.

Callahan said:

“Joe Thomas has been incredibly helpful and it’s great to have him back with us…But this is just such a great idealistic situation for him to be here, and he’s doing media in the preseason…It’s just great for the players to be around a great player.”

Coach Callahan also mentioned that Thomas has been a presence in the classroom as well as on the practice field.

The Browns and Jedrick Wills, in particular, are lucky to have Thomas as a resource.

He obviously bleeds orange and brown so he will do anything to help this team achieve success.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Running back Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the football past cornerback Nevin Lawson #26 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of the NFL game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Fans React To Kareem Hunt’s Trade Request
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/7/22)
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Report: Kareem Hunt Seeking Contract Extension

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fans React To Kareem Hunt's Trade Request

No more pages to load