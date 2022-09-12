Browns Nation News And Notes (9/12/22)

It is Monday, September 12, 2022, and to Cleveland Browns fans this is known as a super sweet Victory Monday after the team won its opening game yesterday over the Carolina Panthers by the score of 26-24.

The Browns have not had a Victory Monday following the opening game of the season since 2004.

If anyone needs to relive exactly how the team earned the Victory Monday, here is a clip of Cade York doing his thing to give the Browns the win.

Hearing the voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan, call the events as they unfolded makes everything even better.

Check out my TikTok post-game analysis of the Browns’ Week 1 performance.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. On-The-Field Reactions To The Winning Kick

Coach Stefanski was spotted with a smile and a clenched fist as he realized York’s field goal was good.

Stefanski wears a poker face on the sideline so this is a lot of emotion for him, and it very well could have been a sigh of relief that went along with that smile.

GM Andrew Berry had a different view of the scene on the field.

Though we do not see his face, this picture is telling as to his role.

He is cheering from afar, away from the lenses of the television cameras, hoping that the offseason decisions and draft picks pay dividends, and so far drafting York in the fourth round has paid off in spades.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry gave high-fives to his staff right outside the visitors’ locker room after Cade York nailed that 58-yarder for the Cleveland Football Gods. Multiple people went up to Berry saying “that’s why you drafted him.” I took this picture after as the clock went 0. pic.twitter.com/1j18iSDlXQ — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 11, 2022

2. A Cautious Look Ahead

We all know there are 17 games in this 2022 season.

1-0 is a great start, but the Browns could be in a great position to finish next weekend with a home win over the New York Jets.

The Cleveland Browns can 2-0 for the first time since 1993 if they beat the Jets — 𝑱 👑 (@king0fCLE) September 11, 2022

The last time the Browns were 2-0 after Week 2 was in 1993 under head coach Bill Belichick who led the team to three straight wins before suffering their first loss of the season.

Happy Victory Monday Browns fans!