Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (9/12/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/12/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, September 12, 2022, and to Cleveland Browns fans this is known as a super sweet Victory Monday after the team won its opening game yesterday over the Carolina Panthers by the score of 26-24.

The Browns have not had a Victory Monday following the opening game of the season since 2004.

If anyone needs to relive exactly how the team earned the Victory Monday, here is a clip of Cade York doing his thing to give the Browns the win.

Hearing the voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan, call the events as they unfolded makes everything even better.

Check out my TikTok post-game analysis of the Browns’ Week 1 performance.

@brownsspice

#NFL #Browns #CLEvsCAR #CadeYork #afcnorth

♬ original sound – Wendi Oliveros

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. On-The-Field Reactions To The Winning Kick

Coach Stefanski was spotted with a smile and a clenched fist as he realized York’s field goal was good.

Stefanski wears a poker face on the sideline so this is a lot of emotion for him, and it very well could have been a sigh of relief that went along with that smile.

GM Andrew Berry had a different view of the scene on the field.

Though we do not see his face, this picture is telling as to his role.

He is cheering from afar, away from the lenses of the television cameras, hoping that the offseason decisions and draft picks pay dividends, and so far drafting York in the fourth round has paid off in spades.

 

2. A Cautious Look Ahead

We all know there are 17 games in this 2022 season.

1-0 is a great start, but the Browns could be in a great position to finish next weekend with a home win over the New York Jets.

The last time the Browns were 2-0 after Week 2 was in 1993 under head coach Bill Belichick who led the team to three straight wins before suffering their first loss of the season.

Happy Victory Monday Browns fans!

 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers
Fans React To Browns Victory Over Panthers
Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cleveland won 26-24.
Studs And Duds From Browns’ Victory Over Panthers
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers
Fans React To Cade York’s Big Day

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fans React To Browns Victory Over Panthers

No more pages to load