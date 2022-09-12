Fans React To Browns Victory Over Panthers

The Cleveland Browns broke their horrendous season-opening losing streak in grand style today with a clutch 58-yard field goal by rookie kicker Cade York to seal the win with a final score of 26-24.

The Browns go 1-0 for the first time since 2004.

Here is a hilarious Tweet recognizing how long this streak has gone.

As expected, fans had plenty of reactions.

Here are the most noteworthy.

1. Thanks Baker

Some fans had conflicted emotions about this game.

I was more conflicted today than Tom Brady deciding when to retire #Browns #KeepPounding https://t.co/7VhjojMBo4 pic.twitter.com/GzD4IKRX7I — that blonde from nashville,J.D.🤠 (@thehaileemurphy) September 12, 2022

In the end, many wish Baker Mayfield well but wanted the Browns to get this win today.

@bakermayfield thank you for both, the playoff and the #Browns 1st win since 2004! https://t.co/eJOCJpvR7y — C. Boyd (@CboydOhio) September 12, 2022

Some gave him credit for the 2021 playoff win, and in a strange way for the Browns team win today.

I’m glad that #Browns won today, but I want to thank @bakermayfield for everything he did for Cleveland and good luck for the rest of his season https://t.co/RdLic9RdCF — Trevor Burkhart (@TrevorBurkhart4) September 12, 2022

Was a huge fan of @bakermayfield when he was in Cleveland. He doesn't get enough credit for what he did in his time in Cleveland, but he helped bring the fans out of some dark times. I wish him nothing but the best, but it will always be #Browns first for me! Great to see 1-0!! — David Hamen (@thetrainerdave) September 12, 2022

The Browns showed love to Baker Mayfield after Sunday's win. Photos: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Browns pic.twitter.com/ltBzD1tLp1 — cdotcombrowns (@cdotcombrowns) September 11, 2022

With relief that this game is now history, many Browns fans are ready to move on from the Baker conversation.

2. Thanks Myles

Myles Garrett gave Panthers rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu a formal welcome to the NFL.

He recorded back-to-back sacks on Mayfield at Ekwonu’s expense.

The Panthers rookie tackle trying to block Myles Garrett today #Browns pic.twitter.com/rkNcLZUFwS — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) September 11, 2022

Myles looking at that rookie tackle pic.twitter.com/PhML94onKB — 𝐬𝐤𝐲 (@skyfromthe216) September 11, 2022

Make no mistake, Garrett wanted the Browns’ defense to upend Mayfield’s efforts and was happy to get the win.

Myles Garrett @Flash_Garrett pumped after win 🏆- Go #Browns pic.twitter.com/4G0iEWkxlD — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) September 11, 2022

Since Halloween is just around the corner, one savvy fan did some work for Garrett to get ready in the event he puts out his quarterback graveyard again this year.

Mayfield is now officially added to the list of quarterbacks sacked by Garrett during his NFL career.

3. Thanks Cade

The hero of the day was rookie kicker Cade York, and Browns fans cannot get done talking about how they finally have a franchise kicker.

#Browns rookie kicker Cade York drills a 58-yard FG and Cleveland takes the lead over Baker Mayfield and the Panthers. What. A. Kick. pic.twitter.com/zUuFTp0V9G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

Best 4th round draft pick EVER!! — fran cervas (@francervas) September 12, 2022

Love our new kicker! Congratulations York🏈🏈🏈 — Teresa Reeves (@TeresaR15681472) September 11, 2022

I’ll never get sick of this clip! — Ed Humbled (@smittyandhops) September 11, 2022

4. Victory Monday Will Be Extra Sweet

Victory Monday is always great.

#Browns W!!! Looks like VICTORY MONDAY will be HAD!!! pic.twitter.com/0KrkiIQMYy — Steven Hart (@shartdad) September 11, 2022

We will have a Victory Monday! #Browns — Kauai0604 (@Kauai0604) September 11, 2022

But a 1-0 Victory Monday will be spectacular.

Actually, it could almost be classified as miraculous according to some fans.

VICTORY MONDAY ON OPENING DAY!!!! THE MIRACLE HAPPENED!! #Browns — Fist of the North East (70-64⚾️) (@faderunner1984) September 11, 2022

Some fans are super serious about their Victory Monday ritual.

No matter how you choose to celebrate it, enjoy it!

Happy Victory Monday (and Tuesday, Wednesday, etc.) Browns fans!