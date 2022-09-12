Browns Nation

Fans React To Browns Victory Over Panthers

By

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns broke their horrendous season-opening losing streak in grand style today with a clutch 58-yard field goal by rookie kicker Cade York to seal the win with a final score of 26-24.

The Browns go 1-0 for the first time since 2004.

Here is a hilarious Tweet recognizing how long this streak has gone.

As expected, fans had plenty of reactions.

Here are the most noteworthy.

 

1. Thanks Baker

Some fans had conflicted emotions about this game.

In the end, many wish Baker Mayfield well but wanted the Browns to get this win today.

Some gave him credit for the 2021 playoff win, and in a strange way for the Browns team win today.

With relief that this game is now history, many Browns fans are ready to move on from the Baker conversation.

 

2. Thanks Myles

Myles Garrett gave Panthers rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu a formal welcome to the NFL.

He recorded back-to-back sacks on Mayfield at Ekwonu’s expense.

Make no mistake, Garrett wanted the Browns’ defense to upend Mayfield’s efforts and was happy to get the win.

Since Halloween is just around the corner, one savvy fan did some work for Garrett to get ready in the event he puts out his quarterback graveyard again this year.

Mayfield is now officially added to the list of quarterbacks sacked by Garrett during his NFL career.

 

3. Thanks Cade

The hero of the day was rookie kicker Cade York, and Browns fans cannot get done talking about how they finally have a franchise kicker.

 

 

4. Victory Monday Will Be Extra Sweet

Victory Monday is always great.

But a 1-0 Victory Monday will be spectacular.

Actually, it could almost be classified as miraculous according to some fans.

Some fans are super serious about their Victory Monday ritual.

No matter how you choose to celebrate it, enjoy it!

Happy Victory Monday (and Tuesday, Wednesday, etc.) Browns fans!

