Browns Nation News And Notes (9/19/22)

It is Misery Monday, September 19, 2022, for the Cleveland Browns and their fans.

It should have been Victory Monday, but the final two minutes of the game went as far away from plan as humanly possible.

I’ve seen A LOT of bad losses in my years as a #Browns fan. This may be the worst. — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) September 18, 2022

Check out my TikTok which highlights one of the roster areas the Browns need to address ASAP.

Now it is onto Week 3 in warped speed; the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

It’s Monday I’m not talking about the Browns loss , we got Pittsburgh Thursday & it’s up ⬆️ #Browns — Cha-Cha vs Charlie ✌ (@cha_hustle) September 19, 2022

The bright side is that there are no undefeated teams in the AFC North after Week 2.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. First AFC North Division Game Is Thursday

The Browns open the week as 3.5 point favorites over the Steelers.

Browns open as 3 1/2 point favorites v Steelers. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) September 19, 2022

Maybe the best remedy for the Week 2 loss is getting back on the field quickly and handing the Steelers a loss.

It seems unlikely that any significant changes will happen during this short week, but perhaps some could be coming after Thursday’s game.

The #Browns aren’t going to make any big changes this week with a game on Thursday night, but after that they might have some big decisions to make during their mini bye week — Ben White (@whiteyb11) September 19, 2022

2. Injury Updates

Jadeveon Clowney left the game with an ankle injury.

Jadeveon Clowney has been ruled out with an ankle injury. #Browns have a short week as they play the #Steelers Thursday night. We’ll have to wait and see if he’s able to play. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) September 18, 2022

He was later spotted walking out of the stadium in a boot.

#Browns Jadeveon Clowney walked out of the stadium in a boot. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 18, 2022

His availability to practice or play before Thursday is up in the air at this point.

Jack Conklin did not play in Week 2, but maybe he will make his comeback on Thursday night as Coach Stefanski called him “really close” to being ready to go.

Jack Conklin will NOT play today after being listed as questionable, as @TomPelissero first reported. #Browns continue to be super careful as Conklin makes his way back from knee surgery. Kevin Stefanksi says he’s “really close” to returning to in-game action though. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) September 18, 2022

3. Brissett Is Calm, Cool, And Collected

One positive note from Sunday’s game is that quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a solid performance and left behind any jitters or issues that plagued him in Week 1.

Brissett also had a level-headed view to the Week 2 loss.

#Browns Jacoby Brissett on not having time to feel sorry for themselves with another game Thursday night vs #Steelers pic.twitter.com/rilNI4y5TH — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 18, 2022

He said the team has no time to waste feeling sorry for themselves with a big challenge ahead on Thursday night when the Steelers come to town.

The offense looked and flowed better which can only help this team pick itself up in Week 3 and beyond.

Try to make it a Happy (or at least a less miserable) Monday Browns fans!