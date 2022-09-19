Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/19/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Misery Monday, September 19, 2022, for the Cleveland Browns and their fans.

It should have been Victory Monday, but the final two minutes of the game went as far away from plan as humanly possible.

Now it is onto Week 3 in warped speed; the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The bright side is that there are no undefeated teams in the AFC North after Week 2.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. First AFC North Division Game Is Thursday

The Browns open the week as 3.5 point favorites over the Steelers.

Maybe the best remedy for the Week 2 loss is getting back on the field quickly and handing the Steelers a loss.

It seems unlikely that any significant changes will happen during this short week, but perhaps some could be coming after Thursday’s game.

 

2. Injury Updates

Jadeveon Clowney left the game with an ankle injury.

He was later spotted walking out of the stadium in a boot.

His availability to practice or play before Thursday is up in the air at this point.

Jack Conklin did not play in Week 2, but maybe he will make his comeback on Thursday night as Coach Stefanski called him “really close” to being ready to go.

 

3. Brissett Is Calm, Cool, And Collected

One positive note from Sunday’s game is that quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a solid performance and left behind any jitters or issues that plagued him in Week 1.

Brissett also had a level-headed view to the Week 2 loss.

He said the team has no time to waste feeling sorry for themselves with a big challenge ahead on Thursday night when the Steelers come to town.

The offense looked and flowed better which can only help this team pick itself up in Week 3 and beyond.

Try to make it a Happy (or at least a less miserable) Monday Browns fans!

 

 

 

