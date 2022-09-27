Browns Nation News And Notes (9/27/22)

Browns Nation

It is Tuesday, September 27, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns players and coaches have likely experienced a range of emotions since leaving practice yesterday afternoon.

Judging by how the car looks, Myles Garrett and his passenger are lucky to be alive after his single car accident on Monday afternoon after practice.

We do not know much about the crash as it is under investigation.

There was rainy weather around the time of the accident so we can speculate that wet weather and road conditions could have been contributing factors.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Myles Garrett Reportedly Has No Broken Bones

It is unclear what minor injuries Garrett may have suffered.

We also do not yet know if he has been released from the hospital.

A statement from his agent Nicole Lynn and a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter are all we know as of early Tuesday morning.

We expect to learn much more as the day transpires.

 

2. Jadeveon Clowney’s Tentative Return

At Monday’s practice, Coach Stefanski talked about the timetable for Jadeveon Clowney‘s return.

Clowney injured his ankle in the Browns’ Week 2 loss to the Jets and did not play in the Thursday night Steelers game.

Stefanski alluded to the possibility that Clowney could be ready for the Falcons game on Sunday.

With Garrett’s status unknown, Clowney’s potential return would be good news for a Browns defense that will need to be on its A-game to stop the surging Falcons offense.

 

3. Vote For Nick Chubb For FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

As reported yesterday, Nick Chubb is up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week for the third straight week this season.

He lost to Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones in Weeks 1 and 2 respectively.

Click here to go directly to the NFL site to vote for Chubb.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

 

