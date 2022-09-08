Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/8/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, September 8, 2022, and the opening of the 2022 NFL season is upon us.

The Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for their Sunday afternoon game at Carolina against the Panthers.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Stefanski Names Team Captains 

In his third season as the Browns’ head coach, Kevin Stefanski has decided to name team captains for the entire season.

In previous years, he rotated players into the captain position on a weekly basis.

The 2022 Browns’ five team captains have representation on offense, defense, and special teams.

They are:

  1. Myles Garrett
  2. Anthony Walker Jr.
  3. Joel Bitonio
  4. Nick Chubb
  5. Charley Hughlett

Bitonio and Hughlett are the longest-tenured members of the Browns team so they were obvious choices.

The other three are proven leaders on and off the field also.

 

2. Stefanski Will Call Plays This Season

It never seemed as though this decision was in question.

Coach Stefanski has called the plays for all regular season games he was on the sidelines for.

During the preseason, he delegated play calling but will be reassuming his role in Week 1.

 

3. No Rookie QBs Starting For NFL Teams In 2022

Each NFL season brings new excitement.

Teams have changed their rosters hoping to find the right combination of talent to take them to the Super Bowl.

For the past 15 years, those changes always included rookie quarterbacks getting their first NFL starts.

That streak is about to be broken in 2022.

 

4. Thursday Night Football On NBC

Though Amazon has secured the rights for Thursday Night Football, the opening game of the season will be aired on NBC.

The game between the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills will air as part of the network’s Sunday Night Football programming (despite it being Thursday).

As with the NFL teams, the network personnel covering the games has changed a lot in the offseason.

For NBC, Cris Collinsworth is now in the booth with Mike Tirico.

And Melissa Stark returns to the sidelines; she is one of the best to do it.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

 

 

