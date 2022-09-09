Browns Nation News And Notes (9/9/22)

It is Friday, September 9, 2022, and Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is already underway.

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Fans are en route to Charlotte for the game.

A Week 1 Victory Monday is being predicted.

This could be the first Week 1 Victory Monday Browns fans have celebrated in years.

One ambitious fan even has the days counted down until the Browns win the 2023 Super Bowl.

No surprise that fans predict the Browns in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills as the Bills easily managed the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams last night on Thursday Night Football.

First things first, a Week 1 win and hopefully an opportunity to overcome the team’s long drought in winning the division.

The Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes includes tidbits about the team’s preparation for Sunday’s game.

1. Per AVP: Schwartz Has Improved In Practice

It is still hard to believe that despite a below-average performance in the preseason that wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is on the 53-man roster.

The Browns are thin at wide receiver so let’s hope that offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s assessment of Schwartz’s improvement is true and that it translates to a good performance in a regular season game.

#Browns WR Anthony Schwartz has turned it around in the last 10 days of practice, OC Alex Van Pelt says https://t.co/EwIg7TDEh4 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 9, 2022

Regarding Schwartz’s improvement in recent practices, Van Pelt said:

“We know he can (maintain his confidence). Even in the last 10 days of practice, he’s turned it around. He hasn’t put a ball on the ground. He’s caught the ball extremely well with confidence. Sometimes you go through little slumps in your career. We have to find a way to get him out of it, and I think he’s found a way to get himself out of it, as well.”

2. CLE Vs. CAR Thursday Injury Report

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey showed up in the team’s injury report with a shin injury.

He was a full participant in practice.

The other two Panthers on the report have hip issues.

They are tight end Giovanni Ricci who was limited in Thursday’s practice and kicker Eddy Pineiro who was a full participant.

Most recent Browns and Panthers injury report. #Browns pic.twitter.com/sCC4IgXBd0 — Brown & Orange Weekly (@BrownOrangeWkly) September 8, 2022

The Browns have more players than the Panthers on the injury report.

Greedy Williams did not practice as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Limited participants included Michael Woods II (hamstring), Grant Delpit (hip), and Jack Conklin (knee).

Back at full practice on Thursday were Chase Winovich and Jadeveon Clowney.

TGIF Browns fans!