Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (9/9/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/9/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, September 9, 2022, and Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is already underway.

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Fans are en route to Charlotte for the game.

A Week 1 Victory Monday is being predicted.

This could be the first Week 1 Victory Monday Browns fans have celebrated in years.

One ambitious fan even has the days counted down until the Browns win the 2023 Super Bowl.

No surprise that fans predict the Browns in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills as the Bills easily managed the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams last night on Thursday Night Football.

First things first, a Week 1 win and hopefully an opportunity to overcome the team’s long drought in winning the division.

The Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes includes tidbits about the team’s preparation for Sunday’s game.

 

1. Per AVP: Schwartz Has Improved In Practice

It is still hard to believe that despite a below-average performance in the preseason that wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is on the 53-man roster.

The Browns are thin at wide receiver so let’s hope that offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s assessment of Schwartz’s improvement is true and that it translates to a good performance in a regular season game.

Regarding Schwartz’s improvement in recent practices, Van Pelt said:

“We know he can (maintain his confidence). Even in the last 10 days of practice, he’s turned it around. He hasn’t put a ball on the ground. He’s caught the ball extremely well with confidence. Sometimes you go through little slumps in your career. We have to find a way to get him out of it, and I think he’s found a way to get himself out of it, as well.”

 

2. CLE Vs. CAR Thursday Injury Report

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey showed up in the team’s injury report with a shin injury.

He was a full participant in practice.

The other two Panthers on the report have hip issues.

They are tight end Giovanni Ricci who was limited in Thursday’s practice and kicker Eddy Pineiro who was a full participant.

The Browns have more players than the Panthers on the injury report.

Greedy Williams did not practice as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Limited participants included Michael Woods II (hamstring), Grant Delpit (hip), and Jack Conklin (knee).

Back at full practice on Thursday were Chase Winovich and Jadeveon Clowney.

TGIF Browns fans!

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a handoff to Nick Chubb #24 during the first half of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Nick Chubb Shared The Perfect Baker Mayfield Comment
Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Browns Must End A Pitiful Week 1 Streak
Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos practices with his team during training camp at UCHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Englewood, Colorado.
Browns Had Opportunity To Trade For Russell Wilson

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Nick Chubb Shared The Perfect Baker Mayfield Comment

No more pages to load