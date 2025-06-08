Report: Nick Chubb To Sign With AFC Contender

For the first time in Nick Chubb’s career, the running back tested the free agency waters.

Cleveland opted not to re-sign the four-time Pro Bowl player, and he waded through other offers while keeping the door open on returning to Cleveland.

Now, the Browns’ chance to retain Chubb appears to be over.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Chubb is likely to join an AFC franchise as soon as Monday.

“Sources: Browns free agent RB Nick Chubb, one of the most decorated players available, is expected to sign with the Texans on Monday if all goes well with his physical,” Rapoport said.

Sources: #Browns free agent RB Nick Chubb, one of the most decorated players available, is expected to sign with the #Texans on Monday if all goes well with his physical, sources say. Chubb’s 2024 ended prematurely with an injury, but now he could return for more in Houston. pic.twitter.com/Ogy9MKKVxT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2025

He’ll become the eighth running back on Houston’s roster should he sign, competing with veterans like Dameon Pierce and former Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

Chubb joined the Browns in 2018 after Cleveland chose him with the 35th overall pick in that year’s draft.

In seven seasons, Chubb ran for 6,843 yards and scored 51 times on the ground.

Through the air, Chubb recorded 1,042 yards on 128 catches, adding five receiving touchdowns.

Wherever he plays next season, Chubb is looking to improve on his 2024 totals.

The running back finished with a mere 332 rushing yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

Recovering from his major knee injury kept Chubb from starting the 2024 campaign until October, and a broken bone in his foot prematurely ended his season.

Cleveland added former Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins and Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson in the second and fourth rounds, respectively.

Once Judkins signs his contract, the Browns will have five running backs for the 2025 roster.

