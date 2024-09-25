Browns Need Win Over Raiders To End Odd Streak

The Cleveland Browns are traveling west this weekend, heading to Las Vegas for the first time in franchise history to take on the Raiders.

While Cleveland has traveled west multiple times over the past 15 years, a trip to face teams in the Pacific Time Zone is a rare occasion for any NFL franchise as the league has only five teams with stadiums under the time zone.

The Browns will be looking to snap an odd streak with a victory Sunday as Cleveland has lost eight consecutive road trips in games played using the Pacific Time Zone.

Cleveland’s last victory in the Pacific Time Zone came when quarterback Brandon Weeden threw for 364 yards and a touchdown to beat the then-Oakland Raiders 20-17 on December 2, 2012.

Since then, the Browns have dropped three games to the Chargers – including once in San Diego – and all four games Cleveland has played against the NFC West.

Since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999, the Pacific Time Zone has been unkind territory.

The Browns have a 4-15 mark playing in the Pacific Time Zone since 1999.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is 0-3 during his tenure with the Browns, losing twice to teams from the Pacific Time Zone last season.

Cleveland has lost four straight in Arizona (which observes the Mountain Standard Time Zone), last winning against the franchise on the road in 1988 when the team was known as the Phoenix Cardinals.

Here is a list of the last 19 road games the Browns have played in stadiums that observe the Pacific Time Zone.

1999: Chargers 23, Browns 10

2000: Raiders 36, Browns 10

2003: Seahawks 34, Browns 7

2003: Browns 13, 49ers 12

2005: Browns 9, Raiders 7

2006: Browns 24, Raiders 21

2006: Chargers 32, Browns 25

2007: Raiders 26, Browns 24

2007: Raiders 24, Browns 17

2011: 49ers 20, Browns 10

2012: Browns 20, Raiders 17

2015: Chargers 30, Browns 27

2015: Seahawks 30, Browns 13

2017: Chargers 19, Browns 10

2018: Raiders 45, Browns 42 OT

2019: 49ers 31, Browns 3

2021: Chargers 47, Browns 42

2023: Seahawks 24, Browns 20

2023: Rams 36, Browns 19

