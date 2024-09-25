Deshaun Watson Sends A Clear Message About His Role With Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is starting to deeply worry this fanbase as he continues to struggle and leave everyone wondering if he’ll ever turn back the clock and start playing like the franchise QB he was four years ago.

The pressure is on him and the coaching staff to figure things out, and Watson himself recently sent a clear message about his role within the offense.

The Chronicle-Telegram’s Scott Petrak recently shared on X a quote from Watson where the QB said in response to a question about whether or not the Browns should implement more designed QB runs into the gameplan, “I’m not a running quarterback. I’m not a running back. They signed me to be a quarterback, make decisions.”

The Browns are averaging just 95.7 rushing yards per game so far this season, which is 24th in the NFL, and they are averaging just 3.8 yards per play overall on offense, which is second-worst in the league.

Watson ran quite a bit during his time with the Houston Texans, but it was mostly on scrambles, so it doesn’t make sense to put him in a role he isn’t comfortable with, especially given the fact that he just came back from shoulder surgery.

The more important thing is Watson’s struggles as a passer, as he has completed just 57.8 percent of his throws and has already been sacked 16 times.

If Watson can get back to being one of the best passers in the league like he used to be, the running game should naturally open up more on its own.

