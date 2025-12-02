Browns’ Number Of Special Teams Blunders Is A Major Concern

When NFL fans and analysts talk about teams, they typically focus on the play of offenses and defenses. These units make up the bulk of a team’s time spent on the field, so it’s natural to talk more about them.

However, special teams often get overlooked, which can deeply impact a team’s success. Having a strong special teams unit can be the difference between winning the Super Bowl and simply making the playoffs, and yet, there’s not a major emphasis on it, at least from a media coverage standpoint.

To the credit of the media, there’s not much to talk about when the special teams are doing their job. Only when things are going poorly are these units typically mentioned, which is unfortunate for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have had many noted struggles with their special teams all season, causing coordinator Bubba Ventrone to face strong scrutiny throughout the year.

As analyst Mac Blank noted on X, the Browns have had several special teams mishaps, such as allowing a blocked punt and giving up punt and kick return touchdowns.

In Week 13 alone, they had a muffed punt, allowed a 66-yard punt return, and downed a kick return at their five-yard line.

2025 #Browns special team blunders Wk 1- Missed FG & XP

Wk 2- Blocked punt

Wk 4- PR TD

Wk 10- PR & KR TD

Wk 13- muffed punt, 66yd PR, downing KR at own 5yd line Bubba Ventrone’s ST unit has been a liability all season #DawgPound

pic.twitter.com/l6A5SYsh6l — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) December 1, 2025

A Special Teams Shake-Up Could Be the First Step Toward Real Progress

The Browns’ offense has struggled mightily this season, and they can use all of the help they can get. The defense is doing its part, but as noted above, the special teams unit has been more of a hindrance than anything. Browns fans are looking for some changes heading into 2026 to give them hope for the future, and a new special teams coordinator could be one of many.

