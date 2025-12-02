Former Player Criticizes Browns’ Handling Of Dylan Sampson

The Cleveland Browns’ offense has been under a lot of scrutiny throughout the season. Whether it’s Browns fans, beat reporters, or national sports media, everyone seems to have an opinion on what this unit needs to do differently moving forward.

Most of that discourse revolves around the quarterback position, an area the Browns have struggled with for over 20 years. Former running back Damien Harris addressed another issue that he sees with this offense in a recent segment of “CBS Sports HQ,” calling out a potentially troublesome part of their running back room.

“They need to use Dylan Sampson. They got a really good running back tandem in him and Quinshon Judkins. Dylan Sampson could be the TreVeyon Henderson to Quinshon Judkins that he had at Ohio State,” Harris said.

Let The Young Backs Drive The Offense

In Harris’ eyes, the Browns aren’t using both of their rookie backs enough, which could help jump-start this offense. Judkins has shown great ability as an every-down back and has performed well with the bellcow role.

However, when Judkins was out, Sampson demonstrated what he could do as an NFL athlete, notably being dynamic with the ball in his hands, especially as a receiver. The New England Patriots have shown the league what a true 1-2 punch looks like at the running back position with Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson, and the Browns could take a page out of their book moving forward.

This offense has nothing to lose at this point, given that they’re effectively eliminated from the playoffs, so they might as well try out some new schemes and ideas until the end of the season.

They’ve had some encouraging play from rookies on both sides of the ball, and if they can continue to get strong production from them, it could give them much-needed momentum heading into 2026.

NEXT:

49ers WR Is Trolling Shedeur Sanders After Win Over Browns