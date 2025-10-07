Browns’ Offensive Woes Summed Up In One Brutal Stat

For years, Cleveland Browns fans have debated about Kevin Stefanski.

The head coach has done a good job with the hand he’s been given, and he’s a two-time Coach of the Year winner.

Also, he’s had to deal with one of the absolute worst quarterback situations in the league.

However, regardless of the situation, someone has to take the blame for the team’s struggles.

And after seeing Daryl Ruiter’s latest post, several fans might be ready to give up on Stefanski:

“Browns are 4-18 in their last 22 games. They’ve scored 20+ points just 3 times over that span,” Ruiter posted on X.

#Browns are 4-18 in their last 22 games. They've scored 20+ points just 3 times over that span. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 6, 2025

That’s not acceptable for anybody, much less for a coach who’s supposed to be an offensive guru.

Granted, not many teams would’ve won many games with Deshaun Watson and this version of Joe Flacco, but failing to score 20 points per game would’ve gotten most head coaches fired already.

The Browns’ offense looked more dynamic than it has in years with Dillon Gabriel leading the way, but 17 points was all they could muster. Considering it was a rookie’s first start on foreign soil and against a top-tier defense, the effort was still impressive.

Perhaps blaming Stefanski alone isn’t accurate or fair, but after watching Baker Mayfield thrive somewhere else and the Browns go through the same thing over and over, it’s worth questioning.

Perhaps things have simply run their course, and even if Stefanski is a capable head coach, which he may be, the team needs a change in direction to maximize the potential of this promising group of rookies and ultimately live up to its full potential.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Had Concerning Stat Against Vikings