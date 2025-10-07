Myles Garrett Had Concerning Stat Against Vikings

The Cleveland Browns’ defense had a solid game in Week 5, but for this group, “solid” isn’t good enough.

Notably, that was also the case with their most important player.

According to Vikingz Fan Page on X, Myles Garrett turned in his quietest performance of the season.

“Browns DE Myles Garrett recorded just 2 QB pressures (5.7% pressure rate) against the Vikings today — his fewest in a game this season. The Christian Darrisaw effect,” via VikingzFanPage.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett recorded just 2 QB pressures (5.7% pressure rate) against the #Vikings today — his fewest in a game this season. The Christian Darrisaw effect. pic.twitter.com/5eefa716OI — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) October 5, 2025

Garrett did get to Carson Wentz once, but it wasn’t for a sack, and the Browns’ pass-rush wasn’t as dominant on Sunday.

Rookie LB Carson Schwesinger was the brightest spot on defense again, and he almost injured Wentz with one of his vicious hits.

The Browns’ offense looked much better with Dillon Gabriel under center, and while they only scored 17 points, they were on the road, overseas, with a rookie making his first career start, and facing one of the toughest defenses in all of football, so there are definitely some reasons for optimism there.

Also, Garrett isn’t going to be a non-factor very often.

He’s one of the most disruptive players in NFL history, and he’s still the best defensive player in the entire league.

The defense has already shown what they’re capable of, and they should bounce back when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers for another divisional matchup.

After five weeks, the Browns sit at just 1-4. If the coaching staff can’t find a way to turn things around, questions about a potential change will only grow louder.

